A few years ago in 2016, Ubisoft through its subsidiary Ubisoft Annecy brought to light Steep, an extreme sports title announced in 2013. The curious video game had the purpose of throwing us into a huge mountain range to cross it as we please so that we can practice and compete in different types of extreme sports and snow.

Riders republic, in a way, it’s a sequel to Steep, although of course, from the name we can notice differences.

Riders republic It is available for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X / S and PC.

Extreme

For now, the main focus of Riders republic It jumps from exclusively snow sports to those that can be done outdoors, and that is why it focuses on bicycle races, although it also adds snowboarding, skiing and flying with a wingsuit, three disciplines that were part of Steep. To achieve this communion of sports, Ubisoft for a change, throws us into an open world that links seven of the largest national parks in the US (like Yosemite) and where there are a multitude of ecosystems to make a bicycle race pass organic. BMX to a snowboard trick competition.

Landscapes, as with Steep they are truly cared for from the visual. It is an optical delight to modify the hours of the day to enjoy and explore the fantastic horizons of nature.

In any case, Riders republic It offers us from the beginning simple ways to move, either with a fast travel to discovered places. The others can be discovered using the means with which we compete, or a very useful snowmobile that we are given as a gift as soon as the extensive tutorial by a horrible duet is finished.

Open world

I remember – with humor – the criticisms that were made of the original at the time Life is Strange because of how exaggerated the dialogues were among the crowd of young adults. The scriptwriters, who apparently had not been since 1985 in contact with a twentysomething, they made almost every interaction between Chloe and Maxine worthy of a cringe quite laughable and unbearable.

Those first long minutes of Riders republic they pester us with something similar.

The video game throws us into an open world with a character with progression (9 out of 10 Ubisoft devs recommend it!) and in the beginning we meet an ñata whose function is to welcome newcomers to the Republic. Of course, for whatever reason, our avatar is the next incarnation of (RIP) Dave Mirra and that makes the host take us to meet a former extreme sports legend who now has a food truck and he will act as a voiceover throughout the tutorial.

All this prologue to say: HIRE SCRIPTWRITERS.

The question really is, why does a video game that is essentially a Tony Hawk need a script with other devices?

Why does everything require a story and an open world?

I don’t mean to say that this is a blunder, but more than often it reflects a virtue to be LESS expansive. More content. Maybe there is no Riders republic 2, and in that case, perhaps you understand the size and excessive amounts of everything, for now, the adjective that comes up is not necessarily negative but certainly not positive either.

Riders republic it’s overwhelming.

Challenge

The amount of data thrown in the first 10 minutes of the file is enough to make the head sick to anyone who only wants to do tricks on a bike. Snowboarding and skiing are nice (especially if we activate the automatic landing). The flying suit feels like any underwater swim mission in whatever title comes to mind.

Promoted as an extreme sports MMO, the grace of Riders republic it’s supposed to come from competing against 50 other humans (20 on PS4 / XBOX One). Although it has several modes, including an entertaining 6 vs 6 of just tricks, the proposal goes through the career mode, discover the millions of secrets and competitions of the beautiful and faithful world and get more and more rewards. It is actually quite generous. By the end of the tutorial, the loot is made up of various bikes, snowboards, and fashion items.

The gameplay, taking out the flying suit that has its tricks, is quite arcade. He does not intend at any time that we drive the BMX with the tricks of a Tour de France for example. In the case of snowboarding / skiing, activating automatic landing means not earning points for perfect landing, but at the same time, it also implies being able to concentrate on aerial tricks which, for my taste, unfortunately there are not so many and are reduced to trying to combine spins with grabs. Mastering the wealth of tricks is not difficult. Most are a combination of triggers with action buttons and a directional button.

Honestly, the racing of these sports is not a huge load of fun and the real and super loaded scenarios mean that only a fan of the disciplines can appreciate them with affection.

