Ricochet, the new anti-cheat system Call of duty, was deployed worldwide on December 15. Obviously, the gaming community has been watching Ricochet’s performance closely since that day. Fortunately, it appears to be working as expected. According to data shared by Raven Software, Just on December 21, Ricochet banned 48,000 cheater accounts, adding those of Warzone Y Vanguard.

Recall that Ricochet, at least initially, aims to identify the actions of hackers, learn from their behavior and respond with forceful measures. Banning almost 50,000 profiles means that the system is working correctly and efficiently. Of course, the players of Warzone Y Vanguard they will have to continue supporting some games with these types of users until they are completely eradicated from the games.

While Ricochet has a part that works server-side, its driver for pc It is the one that performs the main functions. Saying driver It operates at the kernel level, that is, it has elevated access privileges to various computer resources while the game is running. Thanks to the above, it is possible to identify the use of inappropriate tools to cheat on Warzone.

Why only for PC? Because it is on this platform that most cheats are found. However, since Warzone and the multiplayer of Vanguard support cross-play with computer players, The entire console community also benefits from Ricochet.

Ricochet proves his worth in Warzone, but…

Now, the fact that Ricochet is operating satisfactorily does not make us forget that Warzone has other problems to solve. Since the introduction of Caldera, the new map set in the Pacific, the battle royale is broken. Weapons that are unbalanced, server connection problems, and a fair amount of bugs that continue to ruin the player experience.

To this we can also add that the community is not entirely happy with Caldera. The design of some points of interest does not convince everyone, and more and more users are being listened to demanding the return of Verdansk. For now it does not seem that this is going to happen.