Great news for the entire community of players of the different titles of the beloved saga of Call of duty, is that, the PC kernel level driver RICOCHET Anti-Cheat now it has been implemented for all users around the world.

Something that has caught our attention is that the PC driver will be installed automatically together with an update of Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific in Battle.net. The driver is required to play Warzone on PC. Our initial driver release in the Asia Pacific region focused on software stability.

#TeamRICOCHET it was also able to capture valuable information on the behavior of the traps during deployment. Everything learned from the controller during the Asia Pacific launch assisted the team in continually developing security updates for all users, regardless of region. The driver will be released for Call of Duty: Vanguard at a later date.

Along with the launch of Warzone Pacific, #TeamRICOCHET has continued to run waves of bans for illicit accounts, targeting account resellers. The RICOCHET Anti-Cheat PC kernel-level driver is one element of a multi-faceted anti-cheat security initiative, which also includes game monitoring, server security updates, account authentication updates, and more.

The driver is part of a larger system. The launch of RICOCHET Anti-Cheat represents the beginning of this new security initiative. Our team is focused on continuous monitoring and rapid iteration of anti-cheat security systems at Vanguard and Warzone. Fighting unfair gambling will be an ongoing effort, but it is a battle we are willing to fight.