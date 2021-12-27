RICO: LONDON is available for Playstation 4/5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

JOHN MCLAIN CHRISTMAS

Direct continuation of RICO (2019), the game proposes a very simple approach: it is Christmas 1999 in London and a huge terrorist group that engages in illegal arms trafficking has taken the East End tower, holding several hostages captive within the facilities. As one of the two playable members of a group of Special Forces (a woman and a man), our mission is to infiltrate the building, eliminate all the villains and rescue as many innocents as possible, all at pure first person shot. And nothing more. All like this, with a “buddy cop movie” or “Hard to Kill” spirit in the atmosphere, which seems to be taken directly from those new movies that we saw on Channel 13 on weekends at night 30 years ago.

DODGE THIS

RICO: LONDON is a FPS full of frenetic action, where the gameplay consists of going through all the rooms of each floor of the tower doing “cleaning” with shots, and rescuing (or trying to rescue) the odd hostage along the way. Our character enters each new room by kicking the doors, and for a couple of seconds after this movement a “bullet time” a la Matrix or Max Payne is generated, where all the action slows down momentarily but we keep moving at normal speed; moment in which we must take the opportunity to eliminate the enemies that are inside the enclosure and dodge the bullets that may have been shot at us, since within this period their trajectory is slow and visible. After those seconds, the action returns to normal speed but the effect will always be repeated each time we enter a new room.

To try to carry out our mission, we have a wide arsenal of both weapons and accessories. In the first category, we can always carry a handgun and a long weapon, and while we are eliminating enemies we can get ammunition or even collect the weapons they drop to change our equipment.

Within the accessories, the thing is a little more varied. A nice range of throwing objects that include daggers, axes, different types of grenades and C4 that we can place on the doors before opening them. Even axes and daggers are recoverable from villains’ bodies, so clever use means they can last almost infinitely.

Likewise, we carry two syringes that allow us to revive ourselves or revive a partner. After finishing each floor we will obtain a certain number of medals according to our performance, which can be exchanged for items to replenish any object in our inventory, or even certain permanent upgrades, such as more life, more damage or better aim, which can be placed in 3 spaces of available improvements that each character has.

Despite the fact that everything is simple and without twists, RICO: LONDON It is not an easy game. There are two playable options, a Story mode with a predetermined route and certain dialogues and scenes that link the plot, and a mode called “Daily Operation”, which changes every day and generates different scenarios and challenges in a procedural way.

All the floors are quite long and too full of enemies, so if we don’t learn right away to take advantage of the “bullet times” and the most favorable corners to shoot without taking damage, we are going to have a hard time. Especially since dying takes us back to the beginning of the level, which is very frustrating after having played for more than half an hour. To make matters worse, some levels have boss fights at the end, which not only resist a lot of damage but also have weapons that can literally melt our life in seconds, so they can ruin a long and well-played run in an instant. And if that doesn’t seem like hardcore enough to you, the entire state of our weapons, items and inventory is transported to the next floor of the tower, so if we finish a level with a thread of life, no bullets and no healing items, exactly like this It is how we are going to start the next floor, which is obviously more difficult than the one we just finished and can leave us in a situation where our current save means that we are going to die in the first room of that level with almost no possibility of doing something about it. . Since there is no level selection and the only thing we can do is buy a little energy or bullets (only one, not enough for both) to resist a little more, the best option ends up being to remove a level where we are receiving a lot of damage or , in the worst case, start the journey from zero again trying to make things better for us. And it’s not too much fun to say.

THE BREAKDANCERS BAND

Time to talk about the technical section of the title. As seen in the images, the game is made entirely using the technique known as cell-shading, which gives RICO: LONDON that aspect of a comic in motion that immediately refers us to another very similar title both graphically and playably: XIII (Thirteen), that legendary Ubisoft FPS from 2003, based on the comics of the same name published in 1984 in Belgium. The latter was not only the first FPS developed by Ubisoft, but also the first in history to use the aforementioned animation technique. They even share the detail of including comic onomatopoeia when we shoot enemies, or something explodes, and the sequences that join the plot are designed like pages from a comic.

Unfortunately Ground Shatter, the study that developed RICO: LONDON, did not know how to take advantage of the possibilities offered by this type of animation or the power of current systems, and barely scratched the surface. In principle, the scenarios and enemies look interesting, but we soon realize that everything is a disaster. The bad guys have extremely limited AI and perform unnatural movements, to the extent that they don’t walk but rather approach us sliding across the floor in a kind of invisible skateboard. To make matters worse, when we eliminate them (and I must say that it happened to me a lot, a LOT really) they tend to remain in very strange positions, convulsing on top of objects, going through doors or walls or even turning on their own body for several minutes in the room. The first few times it’s funny, but when the same thing happens in practically every room in the game you start to worry about how little care was taken in this regard.

The same goes for the scenarios. They have a decent variety and they look pretty, but they are completely immutable, something unforgivable in an FPS in the middle of 2021. Except for the doors that we kick or break through or some strategically placed explosive barrel, the settings do not undergo the slightest change in our path . We can shoot a computer screen with a machine gun or throw a grenade into a laboratory full of glass objects, and absolutely nothing happens. Nothing breaks, moves, or even gets scarred by impacts, so everything feels extremely stiff and non-immersive.

The sound effects are fine, limited to the classic sounds of gunshots and explosions, and the occasional “Freeze!” when we suddenly enter a room, but beyond that they do not stand out in any way. Music, on the other hand, is repetitive and irritating, so soon we will want to play with the volume low.

If to all this we add that the playable mechanic of cleaning room after room is fun, fast and furious from the beginning but soon becomes extremely repetitive and tiring, the general balance gives us a title with several good ideas but carried out terribly.

