

12/29/2021 On 12/30/2021 at 00:12

CET



The worst of omens has been fulfilled with Ricky Rubio. The Spanish point guard misses the remainder of the season after suffering the worst of knee injuries: torn anterior cruciate ligament in your left knee. This was confirmed by the ‘Cavs’ in a statement after the tests carried out at El Masnou.

“Cavaliers guard Ricky Rubio left the New Orleans court last night in the fourth quarter with an injury to his left knee and was unable to play again. Post-game and post-game injury tests Cleveland Sports Clinic confirm that there is an injury to the anterior cruciate ligament in the knee and Rubio will miss the remainder of the 21-22 season. His condition will be updated appropriately. “, reads the statement. It is the same knee that was seriously injured in 2012.

Ricky Rubio was injured in the final minutes of the game the Cavaliers played in New Orleans against the Pelicans and the Cleveland team lost 108-104. Ricky had his smile back this season after several years traded and a failed return to Minnesota.