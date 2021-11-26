It will be in March 2022 where the interpreter of “María” visits the national geography in its important venues such as: Querétaro, Veracruz, Mexico City, Veracruz, Guadalajara and Monterrey.

The company Ocesa, who organizes this tour, shared the dates of the tour as well as the venues where the successes of the born in San Juan, Puerto Rico, will make his Mexican fans dance.

His tour will begin on March 8 at the Foro Sol in Mexico City, two days later, on March 10; will visit Arena Monterrey in the capital of Nuevo León; its presentation is scheduled for March 12 in the Guadalajara metropolitan area at the VFG Arena; Veracruz will receive him on March 16 at the Baseball Stadium and his tour concludes in Querétaro, from the Hípico de Juriquilla.

In the previous tour, it included the cities of San Luis Potosí, Torreón and Acapulco, the same locations where you can request a refund with the corresponding ticket company.

Meanwhile, the tour that has taken him to the United States and Canada with Enrique Iglesias and Sebastían Yatra as a guest just concluded on November 20, after 26 shows in which they visited the largest cities of both nations with great success.