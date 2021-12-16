As we get closer to Christmas Rick and morty decided to release a curious and funny video for his fans.

Rick and Morty never tire of surprising their fans. From the first season, this animated series for adults won the applause and hearts of millions of viewers. This fanaticism did not stop with the launch of the other installments, but quite the opposite: it was increasing. In this way, the creators of the series and Adult Swim are always looking for new ways to fascinate their followers.

As we await the release of the sixth season, Rick and morty decided to get ready for Christmas. The truth is that this holiday is getting closer and closer, which is why this video comes at the perfect time. It is a strange rap with the singer and actress Spencer Grammer, which has already caught the attention of many fans. This is not the first time that the Adult Swim animated series has made crazy and strange collaborations, let’s remember that it also worked with Death Stranding, the famous video game by Hideo Kojima.

It’s Rickmas Time

Titled It’s Rickmas Time, Rick and Morty prepares for this famous holiday. The video features Summer Smith doing a fun rap, which is performed by Spencer Grammer and was written by Heather Anne Campbell. As for the music, this was composed by Ryan Elder. From its inception, this animated fiction demonstrated the extreme creativity that its team possesses and the versatility that they are never afraid to assume.

As we said earlier, Rick and Morty is gearing up for its sixth season. The truth is that its episodes are still pending, but they promise to be just as surprising and fun as the previous ones. In this way, for fans to start preparing for the new installment, the fifth season has already been released on DVD and Blu-Ray. As for the first four seasons, these can be seen through HBO Max.