A rice with lobster, at its point, is something sublime. It is honeyed, tasty and tastes of pure sea. Rice with lobster is one of the recipes that I think everyone loves and that, although apparently it is a dish that seems difficult for those who are not very knowledgeable in the kitchen, it is one of the simplest rice dishes to make and that they will surely make. May your guests praise your expertise in the kitchen.

The key to this recipe is to have good ingredients, especially a good stir-fry and a homemade stock. That and Some patience It will make you achieve an ideal dish, perfect for a special occasion or for the day you want to give yourself a gastronomic tribute.

We will start by opening the lobster or asking our fishmonger to do it for us. For that we put the lobster with the abdomen down on a table that allows us to collect the liquids that it releases, then we make a cut behind the head, and we separate the abdomen into rings helping us from the divisions of the shell of the tail. Cut the head lengthwise into two halves and reserve. We chop the vegetables into small pieces and the tomato without skin into very small cubes. In a clay pot, or another with a thick bottom or a paella, heat the oil and fry the vegetables for 10 minutes over medium heat. Add the lobster head with its clamps and sauté it with the vegetables. We add the tomato, the paprika and let it reduce everything for 15 minutes. Season with salt and pepper. Add the Bomba rice and sauté it for a minute with the vegetables. Read: five kitchen robots for sale on Amazon at a discount Add the hot broth, about three and a half parts per part of rice, and the saffron in threads and let everything cook together over medium heat as soon as it starts to boil for 18 minutes, making sure that the rice does not stay dry. Halfway through cooking we add the pieces of lobster that we had reserved.

With what to accompany the rice with lobster

You may already be imagining that this recipe for rice with lobster it is a pleasure for the senses. Unique dish of course, I have accompanied it with a Rías Baixas PDO. Well, something to keep in mind, ask for an after-dinner with coffee, a small homemade sweet that reminds us of the north and, if you hurry me, a drink. Unforgettable.

