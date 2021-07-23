Ricciardo smiles again with McLaren: "I've passed my point of frustration"

The driver with the eternal smile is confident that the British GP has represented a before and after in his adventure with McLaren that will allow him to unleash his full potential in the remainder of the season.

Changing teams always means facing new challenges and relearn things that you already had internalized as a pilot, adapting them to a new frame that probably at the beginning of the journey does not give the same sensations as last season. This is something that has happened to several members of the grid in 2021, with Carlos Sainz as the one who has best acclimatized to his new home, according to the comments of the team leaders in the paddock.

Fernando Alonso himself has recently confessed that he has taken longer than expected initially dominate his Alpine A521, all due to the sensations of the two-time Spanish champion at the wheel. «I feel everything with my hands and with the front train normally. If they take that away from you … I’m dead », revealed # 14 after having returned to being the same as before.

Norris has made Ricciardo sweat by consistently qualifying ahead of him.

At McLaren they set their sights on Daniel Ricciardo to fill the place of Sainz, a proven driver who has shown what he is capable of … but has not had a good time with the Woking team. At the Goodwood Festival that runs before the British Grand Prix, Zak Brown joked about the Australian driver. “Without great fans we could not afford to pay Daniel”He said when he was surrounded by followers.

“After all, we run for the fans,” he added before taking a more serious stance. “He’s definitely getting closer, his race pace is stronger than his qualifying pace for now. That shows how good Lando is, Daniel faces tough competition. We are as surprised as he is that he is not closer to Lando’s rhythm. Daniel knows he needs to improve, there are no excuses, I just work hard ahead; I hope it catches up, because we need two cars constantly on top to maintain third place in constructors ”, he commented.

Like Brown, Andreas Seidl was “quite optimistic” ahead of his home GP in a Ricciardo “he will be back soon on Saturdays”, the point of the weekend that was most difficult for # 3. “There are still things to improve to be at the level of Lando, but the important thing is that he is taking steps forward, he is more comfortable with the car both in qualifying and in the race. I would say that has really taken a big step forward compared to previous races, ‘he explained after confirming his suspicions at Silverstone.

Inflection point

Five weekends in which his best position in qualifying had been a 10th (French GP) led Ricciardo to arrive in England in disarray. Despite staying just 2 thousandths from Norris in the Great Britain standings, his attitude did not change.

Like Alonso, Ricciardo never thought his driving skills were gone.

«In general it has been a better day, but I am a little frustrated because I think there was a bit more rhythm, “said a totally nonconformist Ricciardo. However, his point of view changed on Sunday after breaking into the Top 5 for the first time this year. “I believed in myself, I was not going to leave here without a fight,” he said.

‘Still frustrating sometimes, but probably I’m past the point of being frustrated. Now I am in a kind of reality where I still need to find something else, to be one with the car. That’s the best way to put it. It’s nothing new to me I am aware that this is still going to be a process. I didn’t panic at first, but was aware that I was losing ground. I was just trying to understand why and what I needed to get those 3 or 4 tenths per lap, “he added.

Finally, Ricciardo revealed that the Sainz pressure in the race it helped him get his best ‘self’ back. «I think having the pressure from Carlos at the end, or for most of the race, forced me to overdrive in some curves. Pushing to defend myself allowed me to push myself to the limit and be more comfortable. I am clear that Carlos, in clean air, was undoubtedly faster, but getting into the top 5 is encouraging, “he concluded.