Spain’s digital marketing agency, Iboo Agency, drew attention this Christmas because it created an NFT named “Ricardo the rebellious reindeer of Santa Claus” in order to congratulate its workers at this time of the holidays. Although the agency has been part of the metaverse for a long time, this would be the first time that he has created a piece to give to his work team and that also appears as an unpublished piece of the agency.

The NFT also had the designer hand of Maximino Tortajada who has left his mark throughout his extensive career as an illustrator as he has worked for Disney since 1980, especially in the area of ​​comics in different countries such as France, Holland and the Kingdom of Denmark.

Ricardo the “Rebel Reindeer of Santa Claus”, in addition to being a congratulatory gift for the workers of Iboo Agency, a few days after being released, is for sale on the Opensea platform.

Iboo Agency has had a great journey working with various brands such as Doritos, Cry Babies, Cheetos, Lacoste, Danonino, among others. Due to the great impact that the metaverse has had in the current world, more commonly in the younger generations, and in recognized brands such as Balenciaga and Nike, as well as games with great demand such as Fortnite, they have chosen to be members of this environment. .

This inspired the digital agency to also be part of the metaverse and experiment with this new NFT piece in its own way, because although it is true, Iboo Agency has collaborated with the expansion of the metaverse, such as with creations made for Cry Babies; However, the agency had not yet dabbled in it individually until now with Ricardo the rebellious reindeer from Santa Claus.

Keep reading: