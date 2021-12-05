Ricardo Salinas I would apologize if it is found that the bots deleted by Twitter were their property.

The presence in social networks has allowed some companies and software to offer their services as bot providers, which generate a considerable part of the traffic on these digital platforms, as well as on certain web pages. According to a graph of Statista, more than half of the traffic on the web is generated by bots, representing in 2016 51.8 percent of world traffic on the internet.

These bots are used mainly to simulate human interaction, allowing to artificially increase the number of followers and visits in digital channels, in addition to the fact that these are used by some companies to provide answers, or influence debates (especially in social networks ). These bots can become somewhat easy to identify, since they are usually accounts that simultaneously contain some clear messages in support of a character or institution, in addition to having other characteristics such as a lack of account information and that do not carry out another type of posts more than for or against someone.

Businessman Ricardo Salinas, businessman owner of Grupo Salinas and different well-known Mexican brands, has once again managed to place the eyes of Internet users on his behalf, now indirectly before an accusation for bots. During the week Aristegui News reported about a botnet that among his “tasks” he promoted the image of the businessman in networks, had been eliminated by Twitter (as reported by the network in a statement), to which he commented “Oh dear… well I didn’t even know about it, but if you have evidence, upload it, to find out ”.

This event managed to awaken a whole debate on social networks and different media, however, the followers of the businessman were in his favor and defending him, mentioning where they are from, what they work in and sharing photographs in order to support the businessman.

This time, Richard Salinas has uploaded the full statement provided by the twitter blog in relation to the 3,465 accounts and bots that the platform eliminated, since they were identified as inauthentic that they shared “civic content in support of government initiatives related to public health and political parties”, mentioning that, in the event that users or media found their name or any other information that associate it with the official statement of the network, invite to send him a screenshot and he will offer his apologies.

Regarding the alleged BOTS network: The official twitter statement does not talk about me. I understand your anger and frustration to see my success… I have put many @ s in their place on twitter and it burns them to see that people are happy to have me here… where is my name on the note? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/wMzDgzdySs – Ricardo Salinas Pliego (@RicardoBSalinas) December 4, 2021

Here is the complete statement … if you find my name or something that associates me with the note in the OFFICIAL statement OF @TwitterSure They send me screenshoot to shut my mouth and offer my apologies 😌😎.https://t.co/VLqXS8QQ6j – Ricardo Salinas Pliego (@RicardoBSalinas) December 4, 2021

This event would raise the image of the businessman Ricardo Salinas, since he is sure that his network traffic It is given by users that we constantly see present and not by bots and, if discovered, he would refer to the evidence and accept the acts, an act that continues to earn the trust of his followers.

Different characters have been affected by some decisions that social networks choose to make, either in the face of figures who are well or poorly viewed by society, affecting their image.

An example of this we had with Donald Trump, when Facebook and Twitter chose to veto him from social networks after being accused of spreading false information for an alleged electoral fraud, so the former president has chosen to create his new social network called “Truth Social “, which is scheduled to appear officially during February.

In these types of situations where social networks choose to close some user accounts (or bots), they can affect the image of third parties for both good and bad, however, this is an event that interests the rest of the world. users in networks and even manage to place it in trend.

