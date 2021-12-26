Traditionally in social networks it is common to make public messages in order to celebrate and congratulate a greater number of people in a more general way, hundreds of people occupy this particular medium, since it would be extremely laborious to address large communities in a short period of time, that is why characters such as Ricardo Salinas Pliego occupied the digital platform to congratulate their followers, an act that generated various controversies.

Congratulations on social networks

The president of Grupo Salinas, gave mention of what he determined as three Christmas gifts, within the congratulations placed on the social network of the blue bird, that is why Internet users began a polarized conversation, since you can see who they celebrate and those who criticize him for his performance in digital media.

My dear 957,200 followers on Twitter, I leave you a message of #Christmas and of #End of the year, please listen to it and share it. A hug and all the success of the universe for all of you, may God give you health, desire to live and get ahead, the world belongs to dreamers! pic.twitter.com/yL3HSNb9Hb – Ricardo Salinas Pliego (@RicardoBSalinas) December 24, 2021

Ricardo Salinas is an extremely active character on digital platforms, especially on the social network Twitter. For this reason, making a general congratulation by this means was not something that surprised Internet users; however, this act sparked hundreds of comments due to hires made in the comments.

Within the video you can see how Ricardo Salinas Pliego mentions the challenge generated by actively taking up his accounts on social networks, he also mentions that as a gift he offers three tips with which he intends to help his followers on Twitter which are:

The first: Get away from the envious and envy.

The second: Get away from Fiat money and invest in Bitcoin.

The third: Believe in themselves.

However, before Ricardo’s goodwill, Internet users began to generate a conversation within the comments, where various users point out the position that Ricardo has taken on social networks, an example of this is the post made by @DeniseDresserG which notes the following: “For all my followers, trolls, bots, haters, students, affections, and other denominations goes a Christmas hug. And my commitment to continue arguing / debating / irritating / laughing and chanting for a more equitable, more prosperous, and more democratic Mexico than we have today ”.

The president of the Salinas group was also questioned for insulting a user of the social network which generated a comment where he said the following: “@ drunksky1, In response to @RicardoBSalinas We do not follow the advice better give us a deposit in guardadito.” Whereupon Ricardo offended the user in the following way: “Shut up, asshole.” Which caused a series of comments where Ricardo was questioned for the offense.

However, the conversation was lent to a tone of good coexistence, since the person affected in the first instance pointed out: “Why get to the insult then! We are chatting quietly hahaha ”. Before which Ricardo argued: “Do not be offended … We are chattering”. To end with a comment from the victim which states: “Hahahaha I am not offended if I hold the cheek.”

Now Read: