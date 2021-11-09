The Mexican Ricardo Ramirez Hernandez was named vice president of the Global Commission on Trade and Investment Policy of the world corporate body, announced the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC).

For more than nine years, Ramírez Hernández was a judge of the highest court of the World Trade Organization (WTO), called the Appellate Body. He is the first Mexican who has been part of this court, of which he was elected by his peers as president for two consecutive terms.

The appointment is also an ICC recognition of the experience of Mexicans. Ramírez Hernández has more than 50 cases heard within the framework of different international commercial instruments and on a great diversity of issues related to international economic law, in which he has participated as a litigant, judge or arbitrator.

The also founding partner of RRH Consultores, a firm specialized in the different ranges of international commercial law, is the current president of the Trade Commission at ICC Mexico and will work alongside the head of the Global Trade and Investment Policy Commission, the german Ute John and will share the vice-presidency with Pamela Mar From Hong Kong, Sahra English from United States, Eunice Huang from Singapore, Wilson del Socorro from the UK and Sophie Rice from Australia.

On September 16, 2017, he was appointed, by the president of the Administrative Council of the World Bank, to be part of the Panel of Arbitrators of the International Center for Settlement of Investment Disputes (ICSID) for a period of six years.

He is one of the most active Mexican arbitrators, settling disputes between investors and States in accordance with various international instruments. In addition, he was a member of the first arbitral tribunal that analyzed labor provisions contained in a free trade agreement and is currently an arbitrator in various disputes under the rules of the United Nations Commission for International Trade Law (UNCITRAL).

As a panelist, he has participated in various procedures within the framework of the dispute settlement mechanism of the North American Free Trade Agreement. For more than 11 years, he was Deputy Legal Consultant for Trade Negotiations at the Ministry of Economy (SE), where he advised the Mexican government on international trade and economic competition issues in all trade agreements signed by Mexico.

He was appointed as an independent trade expert for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Forum and is a member of the panelists of various free trade agreements, including NAFTA. He is also president of the College of Foreign Trade Professors of the Law School of the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM). He studied a law degree at the Metropolitan Autonomous University and has a master’s degree in international economic law from the American University, Washington College of Law.

