Ricardo Nudelman passed away at the age of 80 (Photo: Twitter / @cultura_mx)

This Sunday, November 7, the death of Ricardo Nudelman, writer, editor and promoter of literature who served as general manager of the Fund of Economic Culture (FCE) and Gandhi Bookstores, as well as representative of Mexico in the publishing house Anagram.

The person in charge of spreading the news was Joaquín Díez Canedo, former director of the FCE from 2009 to 2013, who used his social networks to express his sadness over the death of Nudelman.

“I receive with deep sorrow the news of the death of Ricardo Nudelman, teacher, colleague and friend. A man leaves who was a lesson and an example. My condolences to Estela, Santiago, his grandson, who will miss him a lot, and all his friends, many of whom are also mine “

In addition to this, the Ministry of Culture, and its owner, Alejandra Frausto Guerrero, lamented the publisher’s departure. As well as numerous followers of the writer, who made use of digital platforms to express their condolences at the news.

“I deeply regret the passing of Ricardo Nudelman, one of the most solid writers and editors of recent times. My condolences to his family and friends. Exemplary bookseller will always be your greatest title ”, published Frausto Guerrero from his official Twitter account.

While the federal agency wrote that “The Ministry of Culture regrets the death of the writer, literary promoter and editor Ricardo Nudelman, who was the general manager of the FCE and Librerías Gandhi, as well as a representative of the Anagrama publishing house in Mexico ”.

Information in development