Ricardo Lagos lifted his first title with Alianza Lima l Photo: League 1

Ricardo Lagos had a good campaign with Alliance Lima, which closed with a flourish with a national title. When it was thought that it could be a variant of the irregularity in his club of Miguel Trauco, the coach of the peruvian team did not summon it. However, the ‘blue and white’ side does not lose hope of receiving the call from Ricardo Gareca in 2022.

“If Ricardo Gareca called me, I would even play as a goalkeeper. You have to play what they say and if it is in your national team, even better. I think I could play as midfielder 6 or as a left-back, that would be ideal for me “, said ‘Richi’ in a conversation with Fútbol Como Cancha.

The left-hander got off to a good start this season, but as the months progressed he lost prominence. It was precisely in phase 1 that he scored three goals with an Alianza shirt (in total there were 4). The ex-footballer of Carlos Mannucci explained the reason for the drop in its level in the second part of the year.

“Phase 1 was very good for me and in phase 2 I did not highlight what I had to highlight. On a line of four I fit very well, then on a line of five I may not have stood out but one always wants to contribute the best “, said the defender, who completed all 29 games and in addition to scoring goals, he gave two assists. He repeated what was shown in the ‘Tricolor’.

Finally, he spoke of his wish for this year. “Going to a semifinal in the Copa Libertadores would be another level internationally. I believe that we have humbly achieved things that many people did not believe in, so this year we must stay like this, low profile and working ”, concluded.

Ricardo Lagos scored a goal in the Peruvian classic this year.

What are the chances of being called up for the friendlies at the beginning of the year? The usual summoned by that sector of the field is Miguel Trauco Y Marcos Lopez. The league where the first participates will have games normally, while the MLS will go into recess. For this reason, the idea of ​​the technical command of the ‘bicolor’ was to carry out the matches before Jamaica Y Panama so that those who play in the United States arrive with minutes to the double date of Playoffs.

The duels against the Central American teams will be on January 16 and 20. Saint-Étienne will face the 15 of that month before Lens by League 1. The most reasonable thing is that the former University is not summoned and remains in France. This would open a window for Lagos to be included in the ‘white-red’ list. But, in the last Nilson loyola He came back and could probably repeat the call.

Photo: Saint-Étienne.

For now, Ricardo will have to focus on the preseason of the current Peruvian soccer champion. And focus on regaining ground on that left wing, because in the last two games of the year, he was on the substitute bench and Edgar benitez It was from the start. The ‘Bird’ served to cover the exit of the right side of Sporting Cristal.

It is not yet known, if Carlos Bustos will continue with the 3-5-2 as a system or the arrival of new players will give him the opportunity to vary. In 2021, he played lanes and double forward. Maybe that could work in international competition because it will allow you to attack and especially defend with more players. Incorporating names like Pablo Lavandeira and Piero Vivanco I could add more inventiveness in midfield.

KEEP READING

Peruvian team finished the year in 22nd place in the FIFA ranking

What did Gianluca Lapadula say after giving the Peru shirt to Pope Francis?

Chilean journalists consider that Peru has a better fixture than ‘La Roja’ to go to the World Cup