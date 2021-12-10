Ricardo Gareca joined the Peruvian national team in 2015.

Ricardo Gareca, technician of the peruvian teamHe is a man who has earned the respect of Peruvian and Argentine fans, to the point of obtaining it on any stage. The strategist, who spends vacations in his native country, He confessed in a recent interview that he was moved that his compatriots respected Peru’s anthem in the duel for the South American Qualifiers.

“You have the idiosyncrasy of each country. Many love us, Colombians and Peruvians, more Peruvians. The ones who love us the most are them. I would tell you that the Argentines, who are difficult in some things, the ones we love the most are the Peruvians“Said the ‘Tigre’ comparing a little the affection that Peruvians and Colombians have for Argentines.

“To me particularly, who is in charge of the Peruvian team and they play the anthem of Peru on the River Plate field, and that the Argentine makes silence moved me. Because the Argentine does not have those traits, he is respectful, but that moved me, “he said speaking with Alejandro Fantino, host of the ESPN Show program.

RICARDO GARECA SPEAKED ABOUT THE POSSIBILITY OF DIRECTING ARGENTINA

Ricardo Gareca, technician of the peruvian team, gave a new interview in Argentina, a country where he is spending a vacation with his family. The Argentine strategist referred to his future, but he also spoke of the moment of Carlos Zambrano and Luis Advíncula in Boca Juniors. In addition, he left some lines about what Paolo Guerrero can give him the painting ‘Xeneize’ in case it arrives.

“If Peru does not qualify for the World Cup, my relationship with the Peruvian team ends. Directing in Argentina is always something that I am evaluating for my grandchildren and my family”, Commented the ‘Tigre’ on radio La Red. Let us remember that the strategist has a contract until the end of March, when the ‘blanquirroja’ finishes their matches heading to Qatar 2022, but if he qualifies he will stay until the end of the World Cup.

PEDRO GARCÍA HIGHLIGHTS RICARDO GARECA AS THE BEST TECHNICIAN IN PERU

Since his arrival in command of the peruvian team the 2015, Ricardo Gareca It has penetrated very deeply in the fans and in the national press. This is due to his great management skills, knowledge of Peruvian football and his gift of people. In that sense, for this and more reasons, the journalist Pedro García he sees him as the best trainer the ‘bicolor’ diver has worn in all of his history.

“For me, Ricardo Gareca seems to me to be the best coach in the history of the Peruvian team and I have the arguments. With all due respect for the technicians there were, none went through a growth process like Gareca has done “said the panelist of the Movistar Deportes program ‘Al Ángulo’.

RICARDO GARECA PREFERS CUEVA TO PLAY IN ARGENTINA

It’s known that Ricardo Gareca prefers that Peruvian players play in the most competitive leagues, such as those of South America or Europe, to reach the South American Qualifiers at a better level, although when players like Christian Cueva They arrived in Saudi Arabia, she had no problem calling him. However, the strategist prefers that he play in a better league, as he has just expressed.

“Christian Cueva is a player who is a 10 of those who do not exist. Of those who drive, they do something outside the script. I prefer that I play in a league like Argentina ”, he commented on the program TNT Sports Continental. The ‘Tigre’ is spending a vacation in his native country and will return in the following days to prepare for the South American Qualifying matches.

