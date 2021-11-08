Former presidential candidate Ricardo Anaya. EFE / Mario Armas / Archive



This Monday at 9:00 am the hearing of Ricardo Anaya in the North Prison, for bribery, money laundering and criminal association; however, his lawyer, Eduardo Aguilar, requested 40 more days to prepare an adequate defense, as he argued that the investigation folder consists of 137,000 sheets.

Without opposition, judge Marco Antonio Fuerte Tapia the hearing was deferred for the third time. The new date will be January 31, 2022.

However, he made it clear to the former presidential candidate who at the next hearing must be presented in physical form, because there is no reason to carry it out remotely, otherwise, it ruled that the Attorney General’s Office (FGR) may use any means to bring him to justice.

Information in development