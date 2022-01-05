Ribbon Finance gains 60% after V2 launch and Avalanche integration

Decentralized finance (DeFi) was one of the emerging sectors of the crypto market in 2021 and is poised to continue to facilitate mass adoption of cryptocurrencies in 2022. This comes as institutional and retail investors embrace the rise of finance 2.0.

A DeFi project that has started the year off with a bullish start is Ribbon Finance (RBN), a protocol that uses financial engineering to create structured products such as automated option strategies. These are designed to provide users with sustainable yields over time.

Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView show that Since trading at a low of USD 1.83 on December 30, RBN price rose 146% to hit a daily high of USD 4.50 on January 3, as its 24-hour trading volume shot up to $ 60.6 million.

RBN / USDT 4-hour chart. Source: TradingView

Three reasons for RBN’s build momentum include the launch of Ribbon Finance V2, the addition of new blockchain networks to the Ribbon Finance ecosystem and an increase in the total value locked in the protocol.

Launch of Ribbon V2

One of the biggest developments that has helped drive price growth in RBN has been the launch of Ribbon V2. Originally announced in August 2021, the project has been slowly migrating liquidity and building its pools while testing new features.

Reminder to migrate your positions by Friday from V1 to V2 to be eligible for this week’s yield! You will be levied exit fees if you withdraw your funds from V1, but migrating from V1 -> V2 is fee-free (other than gas fees) – Ribbon Finance (@ribbonfinance) January 3, 2022

Remember that you must migrate your positions before Friday from V1 to V2 in order to qualify for this week’s returns. If you withdraw your funds from V1, you will be charged withdrawal fees, but migration from V1 to V2 is free (except gas fees).

The updates that came along with the V2 focused on decentralizing the Ribbon Vaults. This includes the ability to allow smart contracts to set strike prices for the options that the vault sells. Additionally, creating an on-chain auction mechanism allows anyone to participate on the opposite side of the vaults rather than just the whitelisted market makers.

Ribbon V2 also includes an update to the protocol vault accounting system. This involves creating governable vault parameters that allow RBN holders to have a say in determining the strategy that each vault implements, as well as the management and performance fees that each vault requires.

These new updates should make Ribbon Finance more community-owned and also help increase the long-term returns offered.

Ribbon adds support for Avalanche

A second reason for the momentum in the RBN momentum is the recent addition of support for the Avalanche (AVAX) network. A new AVAX-covered call vault is included where users can deposit AVAX and get a 24.18% return as of this writing.

According to the protocol, the addition of support for Avalanche “marks Ribbon’s first step towards a multi-chain future”, suggesting that the project has plans to continue adding support for other networks as time progresses.

At the time of writing, there are 144,320 AVAX locked in the Ribbon Finance protocol for an approximate value of USD 15.3 million.

Total locked value reaches a new high

A third sign hinting at Ribbon Finance’s growing strength has been the total value locked into the protocol, which hit a new record of $ 295.96 million on Jan.3, according to data from Defi Llama.

Total value locked in Ribbon Finance. Source: Defi Llama

The most recent significant push to TVL coincided with the addition of support for Avalanche on December 15, 2021, and heralds the possibility of that integrative support for other networks. This could potentially lead to further increases in the future.

In addition to the AVAX-covered calling vault, Ribbon Finance currently offers six different automated products on the Ethereum (ETH) network, including an Aave-covered calling strategy (AAVE), a stETH-guaranteed ETH-covered calling strategy, a yvUSDC guaranteed ETH put option put strategy, an ETH covered call strategy, a WBTC hedged call strategy and an ETH put sell strategy.

Ethereum-based vaults on Ribbon Finance. Source: Ribbon Finance

The views and opinions expressed here are solely those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of Cointelegraph.com. Each investment and commercial movement involves a risk, you must do your own research when making a decision.

Keep reading: