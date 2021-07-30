Rheumatic diseases cause movement discomfort and pain that can be intensified by the cold. Arthritis, osteoarthritis, systemic sclerosis, fibromyalgia, osteoporosis and gout are some of the pathologies associated with bones, muscles, tendons and ligaments, which increase with age

Cellular aging is one of the major risk factors for rheumatic problems. Mainly due to degenerative and cartilaginous tissue changes. However, idiopathic arthritis that occurs at a young age, usually due to a failure in the immune system. It also causes pain, stiffness, and loss of movement, especially in the hands, knees, and feet. 1

The cold can increase the symptoms of certain pathologies

The winter seasons are a reference for common colds, but they can also influence existing pathologies, making them worse. This is how ischemic episodes that affect blood pressure and the heart can occur. In the same way, the vasoconstrictor effect in response to cold can trigger vasomotor arteriopathies and increase rheumatic pain, as a consequence of the muscular contraction of the musculoskeletal apparatus.

The main causes of the appearance of rheumatic diseases are degenerative, metabolic, inflammatory, immunological, genetic and infectious. Presenting pain, mainly in the joints, which can be accompanied by inflammation, redness and stiffness. In severe cases, chronic fatigue, sleep disturbances, fever, reduced mobility, general malaise and malformations can make their appearance. 2

Therefore, it is clear that the climate does not directly influence the prevalence of rheumatic diseases, but it does influence the increase in symptoms. Essentially, because the muscles contract, while nerve endings and fibroblasts are affected, due to exposure to cold. Aggravating the clinical picture of patients with rheumatic diseases, since it increases pain and discomfort.

Although studies are still incipient on the effects of cold with respect to the symptoms of pathologies related to the musculoskeletal system. The record of the patient’s experience on the relationship between cold and joint pain is valuable, to point out that low temperatures considerably increase rheumatic symptoms. Therefore, it should be avoided. 3

Especially because musculoskeletal disorders are on the rise as a direct consequence of the aging of the world population. However, this does not mean that it is a disabling disease. Since, every day technology and medical guidance, offer more alternatives to counteract these health obstacles. Looking to enjoy more years with quality of life.

As we can see, there are many factors that increase the risk of suffering from rheumatic diseases, especially in old age. In addition to increasing your symptoms because of the cold. In, but, making small changes in lifestyle can make a big difference.

For this reason, it is necessary to do moderate physical exercise so as not to lose functionality, have proper postural hygiene, maintain a healthy weight and keep warm clothing in harsh climates, in such a way that risks are minimized.

