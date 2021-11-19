RGG Studio is already working on a new IP

Following the departure of Toshihiro Nagoshi and Daisuke Sato from SEGA and Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio A couple of months ago, the developers of the Yakuza series have been keeping quiet. Fortunately, Masayoshi Yokoyama, the now head of this team, has revealed that they are not only working to expand Yakuza and Judgment, but they already have a new property in mind.

In a recent interview with Famitsu, it was revealed that RGG Studio currently has three projects on the horizon. One of these is Yakuza 8, which will be a direct sequel to Like a Dragon. In the same way, the team will do everything possible to continue with the franchise to Judgment, this after at the beginning of the year it was speculated that the most recent installment would be the last in the series, this due to conflicts with the agency of the main actor of these games.

With this, Yokoyama revealed that a new game away from Yakuza and Judgment is already in development. Although at the moment there is no clear information about it, remember that RGG Studio occasionally moves away from adventures in Japan, so this is not a complete novelty. However, currently there are no specific details regarding the three projects that this team has in its hands.

On related topics, future Yakuza games might not be set in Japan. Similarly, RGG Studio will do everything possible to have global releases of its series.

Editor’s Note:

While the game I look forward to the most is Yakuza 8, which will remain a JRPG, the idea of ​​a new ownership by this team is something that surely excites the fans of the studio. However, it is very likely that it will take a long time before you have clear information.

Via: Siliconera