Fans of the franchise Grand Theft Auto they are living some exciting days. And it was launched yesterday GTA The Trilogy The Definitive Edition and it did so with the San Andreas remastering coming directly to Xbox Game Pass. However, that is not all that Rockstar has prepared for these dates. In that sense, today we tell you all the news of the week in GTA Online, with new rewards, bonuses and tons of free content to continue enjoying one of the most successful video games of all time and that continues to add new users every month eager to enter an experience without limits.

Rockstar rewards this week with GTA $ 500,000 to those who have completed the final three of The Doomsday Heist, as well as a multitude of rewards to make us feel more than satisfied with a job well done. Likewise, the launch of the aforementioned GTA The Trilogy The Definitive Edition brings good news for GTA Online fans. And it is that just by logging in during this week all players will receive a shirt Eliminated! free and one Banshee Racing cover for the legendary car that has appeared in all installments of the franchise since GTA III, one of the games included in the remastered trilogy.

As if all this were not enough, users will also receive the Double GTA $ and RP in the return of special vehicle racing, plus countless discounts in different elements such as vehicles, facilities or weapons and ammunition. Remember that this is all that will arrive in GTA Online during the next week, but that the news of the saga is in style after the launch of GTA The Trilogy The Definitive Edition. If you are an Xbox Game Pass subscriber you can now enjoy GTA San Andreas Without aditional costs.