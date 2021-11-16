The information revealed up to the methane made us think of a powerful chip that went to the next level under the snapdragon 898 name, although according to Ice Universe, this will not be the case. As our fellow Geek already revealed on YouTube, the changes point to being quite important despite even the microchip crisis in which we find ourselves involved. And these will also reach the Qualcomm nomenclature.

A brain that will be manufactured according to leaks in 4 nanometers, accompanied by an Adreno 730 GPU, together with an ARM Cortex-2 core of up to 3.09 Ghz, 3 Cortex-A710 cores and 4 Cortex-A510-based cores. Which results in a high-end processor With which the most demanding games and apps will cease to be a problem even in combination. The increase in the clock frequency as an important point, does not make us forget the improvements in autonomy or the X65 5G Modem that will bring speeds of up to 10 Gbps.

Hi Snapdragon 8 Gen 1

For years the names of the Qualcomm microchips stopped making sense and this year on some occasion there had been talk of Snapdragon 895 or of various names for the chip that could debut the successor of the high-end Xiaomi in 2021. Now taking the Word of Ice Universe, it seems that the company has finally decided to give it a name that keeps a certain correlation. In this way, any user will be able to understand more easily which chip is the one on the mobile they are consulting and it will not be so complex to understand.