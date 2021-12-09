Revocation of mandate: INE with the capacity to cover just one out of every three pesos, according to Lorenzo Córdova EFE / Sáshenka Gutiérrez



Derived from the budget cut approved by the Chamber of Deputies for 4,913 million pesos, the Executive General Board of the National Electoral Institute (INE), met in order to approve important changes in its budget.

The General Executive Board discussed the Draft Agreement approving modifications to the Institutional Portfolio of Projects of the National Electoral Institute for fiscal year 2022.

In accordance with the Project, it was resolved that the Project Portfolio will have a total of 2,839.91 million pesos, and specifically indicated that to carry out the so-called Revocation of Mandate, if requested, 1,275.9 million more were included.

In this sense, the president counselor of the INE, Lorenzo Córdova, warned that the resources are not enough to organize it as established by the Constitution and the secondary law.

In addition, he detailed that given the 2020 budget, with a 4,913 million pesos cut; the deficit for the exercise of revocation of mandate It was 3,000 million pesos.

During the session, Vianello made it clear that the Institute has made an effort to cancel projects and generate savings, but “the INE does not have financial conditions to be able to comply with what the law says to carry out an exercise of citizen participation ”.

However, they were open to generate additional resources for 227.1 million pesos; that is, they will seek to collect up to 1,503 million pesos for the revocation of the mandate, although their capacity will be only “one out of every three pesos of what the exercise would cost.”

“There will still be a shortage of 2,327 million pesos; that is to say, despite the efforts that this authority will make, we will barely have the capacity to fund one out of every three pesos of what this exercise is going to cost, “he said.

For his part, the Executive Secretary, Edmundo Jacobo Molina, reported that the adjustment to the budget already considers the 13 million pesos necessary for the Federal Register of Voters to continue with the verification of citizen signatures for an eventual Revocation of Mandate, but you have to contemplate a review of physical formats, which is more expensive.

Due to the above, he added, it was that the INE presented a Constitutional Controversy with the objective that the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation decide whether or not the Institute should carry out the process with a third of the necessary budget.

“The size of the gap is so great that, no matter how much we do, we are not going to raise the necessary money to make a Revocation of Mandate as required by law, and this will have to be resolved by the Supreme Court of Justice, he said.

In this sense, Lorenzo Córdova warned that if it is resolved that they will still have to carry out the revocation of the mandate, then they will do so, but failing to what is written in the Law.

For this reason, Vianello assured that the situation is unprecedented and serious, because for the first time, the INE was placed in a position in which, “due to the lack of resources, the performance of its constitutional functions and the exercise of the rights of those who want to implement the first Revocation of Mandate are in jeopardy. of our history ”.

