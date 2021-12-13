Lately I am getting more than one joy with the productions of Humble games (The Wild at Heart, Unpacking …), and that I can’t cope because of Xbox Game Pass. The most recent and that I have tried on the side without waiting for any bombshell, to discover that 15 minutes of play were translated without remedy and immediately in 2 hours without releasing the control, it is called Archvale.

In the end these surprises are the best. You go without expectations and remove your list of favorites from an exploited genre that reminds you why it continues to sting people so much. It had been a long time since I was hooked in this way, and that I started it right on the day of the Halo Infinite launch, to make time until its campaign was activated. And which one have I been with more hours? Yes with this game indie.

Imagine a Nuclear Throne with map, crafting …





Archvale It is not the typical title that you conquer for its appearance. It looks like one more. And I’m not saying it because of its pixelated appearance (style that I will never stop liking, by the way), but because of its gameplay concept. But being on Game Pass and seeing in its synopsis the term bullet-hell (bullet hell) I wanted to give it a try by missing my chance with last month’s demo. The crush was immediate.

It is not that it stands out precisely because of its history, where there is a bad bad guy who has condemned a series of immortals whom we will have to “free” from their sentence and collect, incidentally, the piece of glass that they guard, but because of their exquisite control and wonderful difficulty curve of each region on a map that we can explore almost freely and with many surprises inside.

Not a rogue-like, this to be clear first of all. It is rather a action-RPG that gives a lot of weight to our ability to attack with all kinds of weapons and especially to dodge. It does not matter if we use sharp, heavy weapons, bows or magician’s staffs, since in any room many bullets from the enemy can be gathered and we will have to dodge by measuring well the three impulse charges that make us invulnerable for thousandths of a second. It works perfectly.

With a stick we control the hero and with the other stick the direction of the attack. To use the potion you have to make sure that you are not an easy target, since it takes a few seconds to consume itself to put pressure. And that’s it, with this and the impulse to grow up we have everything to endure its brutal hell of bullets alive.

It gives us a lot of freedom of exploration, except in the initial stage. His world is divided into innumerable squares along different biomes (forest, desert, snow, hell … the typical). Every time we enter a room and there are enemies, we must kill them all to continue advancing. In other rooms there will be no danger, such as sources (as a save point, replenish health and fast travel) or special objects. And all the rooms can be revisited, a point where it clearly differs from Nuclear Throne, which it blatantly honors.

The desert area is a carbon copy of that of Vambleer’s work: the design of the stage itself, the worms and their shots, the scorpions … It is a wink that works very well and is appreciated, because it is undeniable that this gem ended up influencing many independent action games. The important thing is that this study work idoz & phops he knows how to find his own place when going by other routes, as in the exposed of the map and to be able to go where we please. Or with your crafting.

Archvale is worth to kill the bug this holidays





Each region has its own materials, which, in turn, will allow us to create different weapons or defensive equipment from the forge. The figure amounts to more than 200 attack / defense objects. Here they range from those that increase the value of both parameters to those that report benefits in attack speed, altered states … Nothing that we have not seen in any RPG.

In fact, there are different degrees of rarity and the possibility of increasing the number of hearts of our character, not only by defeating bosses, but also by collecting pieces and / or with a special object for one of the various NPCs of the adventure. In this sense progress is very well measured and we will never have the feeling of wasting time. Everything counts and the more hours we play, the more we get hooked by itching to get more and more things.

This is because it does not tie us to a specific region. We can alternate between one another, in case we feel more comfortable, or simply to get the necessary equipment for a team that better suits our style of play. I was alternating between the weapons at close range, then I spent several hours with a bow that fired several arrows at the same time (aided with a badge that caused those shots to search slightly the enemy) until I finished the adventure as a magician, which to dessert (as always) is the most powerful.





The grace is that neither does it bind us to a specific class or weapon, to be able to alternate comfortably from a bar where we can store up to eight different weapons … not counting the inventory, where the materials and other equipment enter. To put a hit, yes, its interface can be improved in order to organize the inventory, missing a button to directly discard an object due to the time that is lost dragging it to the trash. Or especially to manage the objects in the trunk, especially when we accumulate many.

It is a lesser evil with all the good it brings, in any case. Just like those patterns of scenarios (within the same biome) that are repeated. Because in the end more than meets when proposing challenges of increasing difficultyBoth with normal enemies (among a wide variety of types, each with totally different attacks in speed or shooting behavior) and with bosses, where there are several patterns to memorize. The last one is pretty tough, too.

And that despite being a bullet hell it’s not like the typical danmaku impossible. That we will die several times? Yes, of course … especially with the final boss. But it’s nothing that doesn’t resolve on the second or third try. Y knows how to sting us so that interest does not decline, also in order to complete their special challenges.

Dungeons, open world, challenges, secrets …





Those kinds of challenges can come in two totally different ways. If we are inside the dungeons there will always be a difficult route (with the use of the onslaught) that will bring us some benefit or object, while inside the outside world we will occasionally run into a series of special crystals that will teleport us to a circular room that will block the shot.

The reason is that we will have to dodge the bullets that are expelling a series of figures while we are collecting some pieces. And these challenges vary in terms of the behavior of the shots, seeing something remotely similar with HyperDot, a game that serves to practice the noble art of dodging bullets.

There is a point where it distinguishes itself from typical Martian shooters, anyway. And is that if in those games usually the hitbox It is tiny, here it occupies the body of our character. Yes, it is still a small character, but when there is a hell of bullets it is best to use the dash.





For completists it will be an extra challenge, precisely because of the challenges of the tests in the aforementioned circular rooms. Because there will be quite a number of badges that we can only unlock from there that will bring us the juiciest combat advantages. And these badges are also the ones that add color to what would be the traditional classes in any role-playing game.

The dungeons, on the other hand, adopt the most basic component of the Zelda in 2D, with interconnected rooms (but on one floor) and essential keys to reach the boss. Besides, each dungeon is thematic and follows a different design from the rest, in turn varying the type of challenge. Always fresh.

There is also a lack of diverse peoples, although in the vast majority of them the basic NPCs are repeated (the one that keeps our money in the bank so as not to lose it when we die, the one that sells us certain objects …), except in very rare cases. punctual, like the blacksmith in a specific one. And since we can teleport from any source, it is very comfortable to travel throughout the map in case any area chokes us … which in some sections will be normal, as a certain requirement that must be met for the typical area of ​​hell. .. That such a biome could not be missing when facing a “hell of bullets”. And yes, it is a hard area.

VidaExtra’s opinion

Definitely, Archvale has been a pleasant surprise which has been instantly placed among my favorites this year for the level of addiction and fun it has provided me. If you like this genre you should take a look. And if you are subscribed to Xbox Game Pass you have no possible excuse. It is mandatory.