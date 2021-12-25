The game with which I premiered the first PlayStation It was Destruction Derby, but it took me a few days until I joined it with one of the best conversions of the time, the unforgettable Ridge Racer. A Arcadian of races with a very limited number of circuits, as was usual at that time (Daytona USA in SEGA, without going any further), except that in reality it was within a city.

It is a classic that I have a lot of affection for, of course. In fact I still have its Hi-Spec version that came as a gift with Ridge Racer Type 4. That is why when Microsoft announced the latest batch of backward compatible I searched like crazy for the Xbox 360 Ridge Racer 6 (with inflated prices) to give me a good shot of nostalgia while checking how well it performed on Xbox Series X and incidentally to what extent the passage of time made a dent in it.

An icon of PlayStation, now on Xbox 360





We are talking about a game from 2005 … And it shows. It was the leap to a new generation console and as one of the emblems in its first months of life. It happened with the first Ridge Racer on PlayStation, Namco repeated with Ridge Racer V on PS2 and surprised with this Ridge Racer 6 on Xbox 360, being in the end the debut of the saga on a Microsoft console. And exclusively, be careful.

Nor is it that (unfortunately) the saga went through its best moment, as it had not been replicating the success of its beginnings for a long time, but if we compare the gross numbers of the first of 1993 with this one of 2005, the jump was more than noticeable when having 130 vehicles and 15 different circuits. And that it reused traces in some, not counting the mirror mode. But that quality of reusing, expanding or shortening the tracks on the same stage was always part of its appeal, shared by other classics of the genre such as Konami’s cute GTI Club.

Looking at it in perspective, it could be blamed for the little evolution in terms of its driving style. But give up that style so Arcadian, with a drift so exaggerated and easy to execute, it was to betray his true essence. So replay now Ridge Racer 6 from Xbox Series X evoked part of what I felt with Ridge Racer on PlayStation: the skids remain the same. And on a personal level, I appreciate these typical recreational proposals in the midst of the eSports boom with that professionalization in prohibitive tournaments and flyers.

Unfortunately, following his “director’s cut” the following year exclusively for PS3 (Ridge racer 7), the saga began to sink in later years with pachi-slots, deliveries for portable consoles (the PS Vita has one of the worst ratings in its history) or that experiment called Ridge Racer Unbounded who tried unsuccessfully to replicate the Burnout formula. And yes, there were games on mobile devices as well, fooling around five years without another game.

But going back to this sixth numbered installment on Xbox 360, without being far from the best launch game on Microsoft’s console (Project Gotham Racing 3 pees on Namco’s construction site), had enough to attract all those people who grew up with the careers of the Japanese company. A clear example of this we had with its kinematics, where it appeared Reiko nagase; but also for the Pac-man minigame before starting the real game with racing.

There was, on the other hand, something that was no longer familiar (for better and for worse). His campaign menu had a somewhat strange progression system that could be overwhelming at first: a series of “connected” circuits where we selected the order to complete. We could “chain” races, one after another, or play it safe (or rush) one at a time. Everything to unlock a series of extras.





There was no longer a pre-established order for the circuits, but it depended on the route of the “map” (upper image) that we chose between different roads, with the incentive of those questions that vehicles or another series of prizes reported to us when completing all the circuits that surrounded them. Y the number of “tests” exceeded one hundred, hence the exposition of overwhelming at first with so much.

And what about the circuits? As we have said, his actual number was 15 tracks. If we counted the inverted mode, it triggered at 30. As for their names, they did not always make clear the similarity with other routes (there were locations that repeated, but with different routes), hence sometimes we felt the inevitable deja vu in the first tests. Even for pulling the inverted mode too early.

Lakeshore Drive

Rave city riverfront

Southbay Docks

Island circle

Surfside resort

Highland cliffs

Harborline 765

Aviator Loop

Seacreast District

Laketop Parkway

Midtown parkway

Airport Lap

Sunset heights

Crossbay Tunnel

Downtown Rave City

Each one had a different length, logically, like a series of curves that were more or less complicated. But actually, as in all Ridge Racer, there was no difficult corner thanks to the skid, since it was like using a compass: the car did not lose direction (unless we got out of hand), it only reduced top speed a little. And for its execution you had to release the accelerator for a moment and accelerate again to start skidding and straightening.

There was only an abyss when it came to controlling a racing car according to its class. The beginner class (which you had to go through) was class 1, while Superbolides were reserved for class 4. These were extremely fast and with them any circuit that seemed easy to us was extremely complicated when skidding because of their high speed.

Ridge Racer 6, a second youth … strange





As for the number of opponents, there were 14 per race and with three laps for each test. But there was also the iconic direct duels against a series of super cars, as in the past. In addition, there were no official licenses for the vehicles, although they were based on well-known brands. And as usual in the saga, decorated with motifs on certain occasions that recall various Namco classics. The wink level in Ridge Racer 6 was quite high.

For sample, the screenshot above, with that side marker with Pac-man. And if we talk about decoration, there was even The Tower of Druaga or SoulCalibur, to name a couple. Playably it was 100% Ridge Racer, except for the addition of nitro from the last installments, which was recharged when skidding. Now, there were tests where it was disabled for a more classic experience that suits me more.

For sensations, despite the “generational leap” of those, there were tributes, in a way, in the design of circuits, vaguely reminiscent of those of past deliveries. But like we said it was missed that it was more groundbreaking and not so continuous, in addition to assuming a more palpable generational leap, of course. Of course, it had the possibility of playing games online thanks to Xbox Live Gold.





Play it from Xbox Series XAs fluid as it goes, it does not hide its gaming aspect from the first batch of Xbox 360, where Namco did not take advantage of its full potential. And seeing its recent backward compatibility, it is sad to discover that it was withdrawn from the digital market a long time ago, except in the United States Store, where it can be obtained for only $ 9.99. No, Ridge Racer 6 is no longer in Europe.

And within the second-hand market it is extremely exhausted in all stores, while if we turn to portals such as eBay or Wallapop its price is inflating, with bids ranging from 50 euros to direct purchases for 100 euros or more. In my case, the cheapest I could buy sealed was almost 80 euros, NTSC-USA version. It is the effect caused by backward compatibility, especially when it comes to games that were released for a large console 16 years ago.

It also depends, obviously, on the circulation that those video games had at the time, among other factors. Because with Peter Jackson’s King Kong: The Official Game of the Movie, of course that crazy price has not happened. Be that as it may, my eagerness to collect has weighed more by the love I have for the Ridge Racer. And also because it does not seem that there will be a new chapter in the short term. Another day we talked about the SEGA Rally situation … Damn it!