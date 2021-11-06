There was a time, in my many trips to Madrid, when I stopped to look carefully at all Japanese rarities of PS3 or Xbox 360. The problem is that with the Microsoft console I had to spin finer, not being region-free, except for a small redoubt of titles, such as Mushihimesama Futari Ver. 1.5 by Cave.

One of the most sought after today is the batch consisting of Muchi Muchi Pork & Pink sweets under the seal of Cave. And it is precisely the first one that I would like to talk about in depth now for something very peculiar: the exorbitant number of pigs that are seen on screen. Apart from being a danmaku quite attractive.

Marranos at war … no trace of Porco Rosso





Rare is the Japanese ship game in which we do not get coins by destroying the enemy. It is very common to see hundreds of them with the desire to swell the scoreboard to millionaire scores. And let’s not say in order not to suffer damage … But with the danmaku it is very difficult to get to dominate them unless we play them insistently until we memorize all that hell of bullets. Or try, go.

Muchi Muchi Pork is not the exception, logically. Now, from the outset there is an impediment compared to other games of the genre: the invulnerability time when using a bomb is negligible and also does not “clean” the entire screen. This makes it not as safe a resource as in other Martians. In fact, you can die within seconds of dropping a bomb. But at least it helps us to momentarily repel the enemy’s bullets and turn them into parachute pigs. Yes, in pigs falling from the air that will give us extra points.

The porcine references in this work of Cave originating from recreational in 2007 go much further, in any case. From the main trio, with three girls who pilot some pig shaped air bikes, going through the evil of the function (General Porkfillet), we will not stop seeing pigs here.

Without going any further, one of the coins in the game itself are precisely medals in the shape of a pig and a different score based on the number on the screen when using the so-called “Lard Attack”. At Muchi Muchi Pork we have three types of shots: the basic of any game of ships, the attack “Lard” that covers more space and serves to activate those medals, among other benefits, and a third button for the bombs. The behavior of the Lard Attack varies depending on whether we play the original arcade mode or the usual Xbox 360 Arrange.

In the latter case, the attack maintains its position based on the position that we have activated when pressing said button. Very useful so that it is not glued to our ship and we are not an easy target in front of the shift boss. Although we are not fooled: here we will live a hell of bullets, with all that that implies.

And that the start is certainly more affordable than others danmaku. But it is still a mirage reserved only for masters in the matter, otherwise we will spend credits without rhyme or reason, no matter how much there are moments in which we can grow thinking that we are going to endure a while without dying. Let’s not say for those people capable of passing the game in one sitting and without receiving any impact to play a game. extreme second round. Me? Not crazy, of course.

Muchi Muchi Pork, the ugly duckling of the Japanese public





As much as there is some popularity with the cosplay of its protagonists (their colorful and showy attire gives rise to it), it is not a game that has had a notable reception in its country of origin. In my case I remembered it more for the exaggerated number of pigs that it shows on the screen than for the quality of it. In fact, from the lot I stay with Pink Sweets, without it being another wonder.

It is curious, because both offer in their own way a vision with a certain nostalgia of the Japanese matamarcianos of yesteryear, especially in terms of the visual section or the sexualization of their protagonists to show certain attributes without blushing. The presence of pigs is a metaphor, it could be said.

It is part of its essence, after all. Otherwise it would not have “Pork” in its title. And seeing how so much pig parachute or hidden on stage when destroying part of the set is something that is difficult to forget. Also, without the pigs it would be another danmaku more, things as they are. But it is enjoyed just enough to want to play a game from time to time, that as soon as we are knowledgeable in the genre it can give us some moment of interest as it is very bearable in terms of control and distinguishes well the types of bullets.

Whether using the normal attack (less powerful but without affecting the speed of the ship) or the Lard Attack (powerful, covering more screen, but sacrificing our speed), it is a joy to pass between bullets, as is usual in the bullet hell. And with screams every time we touch them, to make it clear the feat of being “dancing” with so many bullets and missiles of multiple colors.