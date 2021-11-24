Review: With Hawkeye, Marvel puts the arrow in the right place

Our collaborator Jesús Chavarría gives us his review of the Hawkeye series and tells you if when you see it your arrows will fall into yellow or white.

By Jesús Chavarría

Disney continues to attend to the pending. And just as in a belated but effective way, he just gave Black Widow his own well-deserved solo show-off vehicle; now he does it with one of the archers of the world of cartoons par excellence. And in the same way as in the aforementioned spy movie his generational change is sustained, here it occurs through the presentation of Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld).

It is the latter, precisely, which becomes one of the main successes of the series, developing it not only as the figure of the apprentice, but also the representation of the gaze of the fan and the common citizen who has seen his life marked by unexpected cosmic battles and invasions.

The presence of Kate also serves to dimension the person behind Hawkeye’s bow and arrows (Jeremy Renner), with all the physical fatigue, annoyance and resignation that being part of the Avengers has implied, and having been a battle partner of beings with extraordinary abilities, losing dear companions along the way.

Hawkeye preserves the legacy of David Aja and Matt Fraction

In part, Hawkeye works thanks to the fact that it is based on the excellent comic made by David Aja and Matt Fraction in 2012 that, although in its transfer to the entertainment formula that they have so well rehearsed, it loses the doses of disenchantment and the sordid urban style that characterizes him, does maintain the touches of irony and the intimate approach that allows him to expose the ordinary superhero.

The one whose adventures are strongly linked to the neighborhood and the basic needs of its inhabitants, ranging from unraveling intrigues to facing dangerous gangs and even saving a stray dog, one that by the way is neither more nor less than Pizza Dog, whose inclusion here is It is modified in favor of continuing to outline the personality of the protagonist girl.

Of course, it is not a complex proposal far from it, but one with one of the highest degree of humanity within the usual average of the Marvel Universe on screen. And without relying too heavily on connections to it, he takes advantage of them to deliver a highly entertaining and sometimes endearing superhero Christmas tale, which fortunately doesn’t always take himself so seriously.

