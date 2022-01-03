Review: Trust GXT 863 Mazz Keyboard - Your ideal first mechanic!

The Trust GXT 863 Mazz is one of the mechanical keyboards that the brand has for those who choose price without sacrificing quality. We tell you more in this note!

In the world of peripherals, choosing the keyboard that will lead you to victory in all your games is a challenge that eventually every player will have to face. Trust Gaming, Within its range of keyboards, it has for those who are just starting on the road to assembling their Set-Up to the mechanical keyboard GXT 863 Mazz, ideal for this.

Unboxing and Features

The minimalist keyboard packaging GXT 863 Mazz It is part of the Clevergreen commitment the Trust made to sustainability. Inside the box we only have the keyboard, without many protective elements – you don’t need them, the keyboard is safe enough with what it has -, manuals or brochures. You can find the information you need on the official Trust website.

Once the box is opened, we find a keyboard with an exclusively plastic body, light, with non-slip pads at the bottom and legs to raise it at the top.

The switches chosen for the GXT 863 Mazz are the RED Outemu, specially thought around the gaming. They have a response capacity of 50 grams and will resist up to 50 million keystrokes. Its technology N-Key Rollover ensures that every click will be transferred to the game and all your actions will be recorded. Of course it has a “gaming mode” that overrides the Windows key so that nothing will take you out of the game.

In terms of lighting, the GXT 863 Mazz It has 14 lighting modes that you can toggle at the touch of a button built into the keyboard.

Feeling of use

At first glance, we have a much lighter keyboard than conventional mechanical ones that usually incorporate metal into their structures. Fast-paced and wild typing can lead to the pads slipping a bit as it only has anti-slip on the underside.

However, it is an entry keyboard that has many of the functions of those considered “high-end” at an affordable price. The quality of the OTEMU switch it was a “safe place” to which Trust came to maintain a good relationship between cost and quality of the keyboard. They are a great alternative to the popular ones Cherry. It is indeed fast technology N-Rollover it works perfectly. No key will be left behind and no command will be ignored.

Another feature of the switches on this keyboard is that they are quite quiet. There will be no loud noises, which makes it ideal if you share the room in which you play. The keyboard layout is 100% Spanish, so you won’t have to get used to looking for the “ñ” or a enter small. It also has a number pad. The balance of the keys may not be the best when using this keyboard for typing, but it is oriented 100% to the gaming.

The lighting system isn’t 100% customizable and doesn’t come bundled with software, but the keyboard’s wide variety of RGB styles makes up for it perfectly. At the end of the day, as much as we like RGB … it is not essential when choosing a peripheral.

Why buy it …

It is the perfect keyboard for those who want to experience what it is like to have a mechanical keyboard without making an exorbitant investment. It has the functions that any mechanical keyboard intended for the gaming and it is also aesthetically pleasing.

The quality of the switches makes it an alternative not only effective but also durable. It is not a keyboard that breaks out of nowhere, so if you are one of those who get a little angry when they lose and start typing furiously … it is a good choice. Which does not mean that you should hit your peripherals, take care of them as a civilized person che.

You can get it from $ 5,500 at Trust Gaming official resellers or at your Mercado Libre store.

