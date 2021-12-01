The Ozone Spot X46 solves this problem since it is shaped like a ring, with anchors to place your webcam or even a smartphone in the center so that the focus is directly towards you, making the lighting perfect and avoiding the generation of shadows. This is achieved by using a total of 240 LEDs They offer continuous lighting, without flickering, providing natural light that will illuminate you directly and without blinding you. As if this were not enough, the device has the possibility of modifying both the intensity of the light and the color temperature, allowing you to adjust the environment exactly as you need at all times.

The Spot X46 kit includes a tripod removable height adjustable, which will allow you to place the light source at the height and position you need. In addition, since the Spot X46 has a standard anchor with 1/4 screw, you can incorporate it into your setup without using the tripod if you require it. And, as we will see later, the device has three other standard anchors in which you can put both the included smartphone accessory and your webcam or simply a lectern to read what you need live. In fact, it has a way out USB to charge the battery of your smartphone or tablet comfortably and thus not run out of battery during your transmissions.

Finally, we have to emphasize again the fact that the lighting is configurable: in the device itself we have two analog wheels, one that will allow us to modify the intensity (up to 4,000 lumens) and another that will allow us to modify the color temperature (from 2,700 to 6,500K). In addition, the device includes a remote control to be able to vary its parameters remotely without having to touch the device, ideal for changing the environment in the middle of a live broadcast.

Unboxing and external analysis

The Ozone Spot X46 comes packed in a large soft cardboard box, adorned with the brand’s usual black and red colors. On the front side we find an image of the device along with the brand and model, while on the back we have a sketch with its parts and functions, as well as a table with the technical specifications. On the sides we have no relevant information, just the Ozone logo and little else.

When opening the box from the top, the first thing we come across is the transport case that is included, and inside which we will find the light ring itself and its accessories. This case has both a carrying handle and a shoulder strap to be able to put it on our shoulders, although in reality it weighs almost nothing. Also out of the box we have the tripod, which we will see shortly, and that unfortunately does not fit in the carrying case.

Let’s start, as always, by looking at the accessories that are included. In this case, we have a brief instruction manual (or rather a quick guide to use, since this device is not complicated to use precisely), the external power supply, the smartphone holder and the remote control.

The external power supply operates with an output of 26 Volts at 2 Amps, which means it has a maximum power of 52 watts.

Here you have the support for smartphones. It can be anchored to the Spot X46 with a standard 1/4 inch screw, the “arm” is mobile to be able to place it in the position you want (in fact it has a metal ball joint to be able to rotate it and that we can literally place it in any position), and the holder has a rubberized interior to avoid damaging the smartphone. In addition, it is extendable to adapt to any size of device.

Here is the remote control, very simple to use: we have an on and off button, a dedicated button to put it to maximum and in ECO mode, a wheel to modify both the intensity and the temperature, buttons to switch between cold and warm light, and three memory buttons. The remote requires two AAA batteries which are not included.

Before seeing the light ring itself, we have to see the tripod. Below you can see it in its folded position, occupying the minimum necessary space.

Once the legs are extended, we can see that in the anchoring area, where the Spot X46 will go on the 1/4 ″ screw, we have three wheels that we can turn with our fingers and that will allow us to extend the height of the tripod making the light is almost at ceiling height.

Here you can see him standing up; the minimum height of the tripod itself is 49 centimeters (with the light ring mounted it is much more, about 90 cm), and the maximum height it reaches is 1.90 meters (it reaches approximately 2.30m with the ring mounted ).

Now, we are going to proceed to see the ring of light. It has considerable dimensions (the circumference has an external diameter of 46 centimeters, while the internal diameter is 32 cm), and it feels quite light when held in the hands because it is made practically entirely of plastic, translucent on the part that will be illuminated. and black behind and at the base.

You will have already noticed the Ozone logo on the lower internal part, where we also have not one but three 1/4 inch anchors to be able to screw there both the included smartphone holder as well as a webcam or a microphone.

In the lower area we have the anchor, which serves both for the included tripod and for a setup you already have, since it uses a 1/4 ″ universal anchor. In addition, it has another wheel on the top that will allow us to vary the angle, thus being able to place it in any position we need.

As we said before, the back is made of opaque black plastic, and it must be so to be able to focus the light towards us and not everywhere.

In this rear area we also have the device controls: from left to right, we have the analog wheel to modify the intensity of the light (towards the left completely, we will turn off the device), the power connector, a USB charging port ( 5V and 2A), and another analog wheel to modify the color temperature. Thanks to these controls, we will not need to use the remote control if we do not want to.

Having seen the light ring, we are going to proceed to assemble it and test how well it works.

Testing the Ozone Spot X46

The assembly of this light ring is very simple, and initially all you have to do is loosen the manual nut in its lower area, insert it in the tripod screw, and then tighten it so that it is fixed and mounted.

Assembling the smartphone holder is just as simple, as it is simply threaded.

With the mount mounted, we can put a smartphone in the position we prefer without any problems, since between the fact that its “arm” is mobile and that it has a ball joint, the perfect position is guaranteed.

The Ozone Spot X46 has, as we said, the possibility of varying both the intensity of the lighting and the color temperature; In the following gallery you can see its lighting in the hottest and coldest extremes, in both cases with the room in semi-darkness (but not dark) and with the intensity at maximum.

Next, you can see the lighting offered by the Spot X46 in a room with a lot of light (a very large window with the blind fully raised and a lot of light coming through the window).

And then the lighting that this device offers in a darkened room, with the light off and the blind drawn.

Finally, below you can see the Ozone Spot X46 mounted on its tripod and pointing completely downwards, something that can be very useful for times when you want to show products or record your hands while playing, for example. It is with the light at maximum intensity and with the color temperature at maximum towards the cold side.

In use, this Ozone light ring is very comfortable to use, since the ergonomic possibilities it offers us are almost unlimited by allowing us to place the ring in any position, allowing us to focus on where we want it to point at all times and in a certain way. very simple. In addition, allowing us to manage its controls both through the device itself and with the remote control is an added advantage that gives it greater versatility if possible.

The intensity of light it offers is about 4,000 lumens a meter away, more than enough to illuminate the face or nearby spaces that we want the camera to capture without space for shadows. The intensity is attenuated at greater distances, but at two meters or even at a greater distance it still has a very good intensity, so between that and that we can place it almost wherever we want, we consider it to be one of the most versatile light rings on the market. , even though the hoop itself is quite large.

On the other hand, we have to clarify that this ring of light is designed for streaming more than anything because it is designed to anchor a smartphone, a webcam or a microphone (or all three at the same time) to its same body, making the objective In any case, the camera is surrounded by light, but it does not “sneak” into the image at any time. We can use it for other purposes, obviously, but its focus is this, streaming.

Conclusion and verdict

If you are used to doing live streams (or recording videos for YouTube) with your webcam, if you are an influencer who records direct with your smartphone or if you simply do a lot of videoconferences and want to improve the image quality captured by the camera, we have no room for any. doubt that with the Ozone Spot X46 you will be able to significantly improve the lighting, something that will allow you to concentrate on what you are doing without having to worry that you appear correctly on the camera.

Beyond its obvious usefulness, this light ring is one of the most versatile on the market, since thanks to its tripod and its standard 1/4 ″ anchor, you can place it literally in any position, and thanks to its manual controls (both on the device as with the included remote control) you can always select the lighting you need in the scene with little effort.

Without a doubt, it is a recommended product for all those who want to improve the quality of their live recordings or videoconferences, and even more so because you can buy it for a fairly affordable price: costs 59.90 Euros in Versus Gamers. Therefore, we believe that this Ozone Spot X46 deserves our Gold award, as well as our recommendation for its excellent performance / price ratio.