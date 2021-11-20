One of the qualities that it has Netflix is that usually when a new season of a series is released it releases all the chapters at once so that you can see them at will whenever you want. However, sometimes he distributes them little by little and that is what has happened with Arcane throughout this month.

It has certainly been an excellent way to feed the hype of all those who have given a chance to what has been the first animated series based on the League of Legends universe. For this, Riot Games chose to distribute its nine episodes in three batches of three chapters each.

At the time we already told you what we thought about Arcane’s first story arc and the result could not be more promising, leaving us wanting more at all timesHence, it is understandable that the company has preferred to publish the different episodes little by little. Luckily, the wait has come to an end because the third and last arc of this piece of the series is now available for viewing.

In our case, once again we have been fortunate to be able to see it in advance, hence what we can anticipate before entering the overall rating of the series, free of spoilers, is that you do yourself a favor and do not make any plans for this weekend or do not hesitate to reserve a whole day to see it, because you will not regret it at all.

A superb starting point to discover the League of Legends universe

It never hurts to emphasize one of the most important details that I mentioned on the previous occasion, such as the fact that at no time is it mandatory to know anything about the League of Legends universe to see the series. Everything is narrated in such a way that you can watch any chapter without having tried any of the Riot Games titles and you will still enjoy them in the same way. Of course, those who do know something about this world will be even more shocked, because I’ve certainly had a time like a dwarf.

You could even say that it is a great way to get a little deeper in everything that has to do with LoL. Even so, during these weeks I have spoken with people who know the MOBA, with people who had never seen anything about the franchise in their life, and they all agreed on the same thing: Arcane It is a tremendously brutal series from the first chapter to the last of them.

Each one leaves you with sensations of all kinds, but the best of all is that hooks with mind-boggling ease. So much so that the minutes go by at a speed that you don’t even notice until the credits come out. In addition, it does not suffer ups and downs at any time. On the contrary, given that each new episode surpasses the previous one, something that is already difficult because it must be recognized that everyone sets the bar too high.





As soon as you are witnessing a conversation of the most interesting for the plot as you go to a moment of action with chases or fights. Moreover, in this sense, the work that has been done with the animation because the quality is simply outstanding. The artistic section shines constantly due to the atmosphere that the cities of Piltover and Zaun give off, perfectly transmitting how people live well and badly, respectively, in these areas.

Even so, what is most difficult of all are the animations of the characters and how they make you empathize with each of them, without exception, with the joy, sadness, anger and pain they feel at certain times. The truth is that the series touches all these sticks, although if I had to keep something of everything, it would be with certain fights that are brutal, especially all those that take place in the last trio of chapters.

I would love to be able to elaborate more on this aspect, but the fair thing is that you yourself are the ones who sit quietly in front of the screen and see what this statement is due to. Of course, the only “objection” I can get is that the best battles fought get too short and I would not have minded at all if they had spread something else with them

A simply sublime plot and characters





Being a series based on League of Legends it is clear that in Arcane all the attention falls mainly on characters that parade in the successful MOBA, mainly in Vi and jinx, the pair of sisters who are the main protagonists due to the relationship they maintain and how it suffers all kinds of ups and downs. Especially due to certain events that lead the second of the sisters, originally known as Powder, to suffer outbreaks of madness with which her personality changes radically.

Of course, that is another point that deserves to be emphasized because of how well the chapters convey Jinx’s pain and how little by little his way of being is being altered, something that already appears in the official trailer itself. In any case, with more than 150 different champions that exist in LoL, the selection that has been made for this occasion is simply perfect and at all times. we will see faces that will be most familiar.

That does not mean that there are other characters, such as Vander or Silco, among others, who have only been seen here and the only thing I can think of is to ask Riot Games to please include them in the future as champions, because they have won hard and they deserve a place in the squad. Anyway, the classic heroes are the ones who in the end monopolize more minutes on screen, especially the two sisters along with Jayce and Caitlyn. In fact, the development that has been carried out with this quartet is another reason why Arcane has become such an essential series.





In the end, beyond family problems and moments of action, the chapters they play many styles in terms of very topical issuesLike drugs and their trafficking, the difference in the quality of life between the rich and the poor, or also the conflicts that arise over seizing power can lead you to make drastic decisions. And you can rest assured that all the plots that are unfolding are fully narrated and no loose ends are left.

The reason for expressing the latter is because I was assaulted several doubts at the end of the second arc that were resolved in the third. In the same way, at the beginning of the second batch of chapters there is a time jump of which they do not warn you at any time, although honestly there is no need to do so, because you realize instantly by how all the protagonists or the characters have grown in general. events that have happened in those years that are suddenly skipped.

On the other hand, if you are one of those who know the lore by heart League of Legends, you must bear in mind that the story is totally new. There are numerous details that are respected and maintained with what has already been seen in the game, but there are also some events that have never been seen until now or are narrated in a different way, something that personally I have not thought bad at all, because I have witnessed it from a perspective that I did not know I was going to find and I have had before me a product that has managed to conquer me from beginning to end.

VidaExtra’s opinion





To this day I have lost count of how many people I have recommended to see Arcane and with you it will not be an exception. If you are reading these lines, as soon as you finish the text, go running to Netflix, put on the series and simply limit yourself to enjoy, because each of the 40-45 minutes that the chapters last is quite a visual spectacle screaming at you to press the button “watch the next episode“as soon as they finish.

Not only the plot and the characters are splendid. The animation is brilliant and the soundtrack is not far behind at all, with the theme piece of “Enemy“from the Imagine Dragons band that appears in the intro, although the rest of the songs and melodies that are heard in the background fit together wonderfully, so another point in favor for the series with this section.

I have no idea what plans Riot Games has for the future and if Arcane It will be the only series that we will see of the saga. Of course, I cross my toes to prevent it from being the case, because there must be a second part or at least another that takes place in other areas of Runeterra with other characters. What is indisputable is that the universe of League of Legends It is immense and with things like that it is clear that there is more than enough material for the company to assemble what it pleases and on top of it succeed.