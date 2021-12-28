Colleen Doran illustrates the terrifying version of Snow White by Neil Gaiman in a beautiful book that seduces, and bites.

Neil Gaiman has produced some of the most popular pages of the modern short story, many authors have adapted them with different styles, from Father Craig Russell Rafael Albuquerque, Nieve, Cristal, Manzanas, is not just one of these works. With a style close to Victorian illustration or German medieval miniaturism, Colleen Doran has created a work of art that could be shown in a museum plate to plate.

The king has married, the chosen one, a young woman who has magical powers that have allowed her to help her people. Beautiful, bright and skilled, the new queen is in love with her husband, but not so much in love with her daughter. A girl with white skin, who lives at night, with teeth like fangs and with a strange taste for blood. The king falls ill and the queen suspects her daughter, the drama of death is near, and the terror she feels for the little monster that lives in the palace forces the future widow to end the life of the girl.

A gruesome twist on the classic tale Snow White, where the villain becomes the protagonist, and her dark powers in natural powers that confront her with an evil and unnatural being that causes terror around her. Gaiman endowed the story with the same plot, but changed the point of view and the roles of the hero and the villain in the story, the result was a horror story that changed the moral of the story, because sometimes, not everything is what It seems.

And with this text in front of her, Colleen Doran decides to pay homage to the style of Harry Clarke, an Irish artist of the early 20th century. With pages that could be turned into plates or pictures, it tells the sad story of a misunderstood queen. With detail and harmony as the flag, with soft curves that lead the reader in a wave, rocking and letting him descend in the comic from a beginning full of brightness and light, descending to the horror and cold of death and fear.

Spot and digital colors blend naturally, Doran had to go over the blueprints because they didn’t quite match, and the result is powerful. Mix a pictorial illustration with an illustrated story. Page layouts can be so fluid that it departs from vignettes to create story-driving French S’s, curves and lines leading the reader’s eye without the need for a more iron-clad, canonical structure. And it evolves and changes as the comic goes from light and bright to horror, to dark, creating sharp edges that clearly denote the change in register.

Snow, Crystal, Apples It is not just an iteration of Snow White, Neil Gaiman already did that with his story, this is a narrative work of art. If we had to put it with another work of equal beauty and concepts, we would have to twin it with Harold Foster’s Prince Valiant, but with greater ambition, and with greater image power.

With an incredibly rich imagery and imaginary, Colleen Doran has created a spectacular work that turns a beautiful and terrible story into a beauty parade that transports the reader the life of a woman who goes from happiness and light to darkness and horror. There are few cases in which it can be said that an adaptation surpasses the original, but what the artist has done endows the original story with a life that enhances it, and improves it, without changing it.