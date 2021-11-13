A new line of comics for the youngest is born from the union of Marvel and Scholastic, and Miles Morales. Shock waves it’s his first installment

Two villains are dedicated to stealing everything they can, and young Spiderman, Miles Morales, has to stop them. And learn to be a hero, control your powers, go to high school, be a good friend, maybe meet someone … Life is very complicated, and when the world suffers catastrophes you don’t need superpowers to help, and Miles knows it.

The new initiative of the House of Ideas is aimed at those who are no longer the smallest of the house, but are not yet teenagers, an audience that DC comics was taking by storm with its series of graphic novels for young adults. But far from being a business decision (which it is) it also means a more pure and simple approach to the essences of superheroes. And they have started with a relatively new character, barely a decade of history, but who already has a large following, thanks in large part to the Sony film, Spider-man: Into the Spiderverse.

Miles has his powers, his will, and his inner strength, he is Spider-man, and he wants to help, but he has to learn how. He has his family who loves him, and Ganke, to give him the cane he needs to do what is necessary. He is a superhero, he has responsibilities, but not only when he wears the suit, but also when he is not. Because when a natural disaster strikes in Puerto Rico, her mother’s native country, she tries to help those in need from her home in New York. That is being a hero. And if in addition to these responsibilities we add the institute and a new girl, the appearance of two super-powerful thieves, Trinity and Vex, could be the last straw for someone so young. Or not.

Justin Reynolds’s story is straightforward, with subplots that come together in a simple and organic way, he makes sure it’s fast and fun. He knows his audience, and he knows that the classic structure of serial, soap opera, comics is not necessary. He is telling a story of Miles, he is not going to tell the life of Miles, so he focuses on that, and especially on his readers, who are younger than usual in the character.

And if Reynolds knows what he’s doing, Pablo Leon It is not far behind, with a style that draws directly from animation, with a style close to cartoon, gives life and dynamism to the entire work. With a clear and definitive narration, he does not abandon the show that he is a man with the powers of a spider, but he does not need complex or artificial compositions, he goes to his goal like an arrow without missing anything.

Miles Morales. Shock waves, is the first of many books intended for a young audience, but as can happen with Pixar films, older people can enjoy this adventure by Miles Morales, it is not subject to age, it is for all readers from young , even the most adult. We must remember that superhero comics are created for pre and teenagers, so that they enjoy, and then they are filled with those layers of maturity to be able to show much more to the rest of the older readers, who have a vital experience that fills in gaps. otherwise. This first installment is more than correct, it is a great start for a line that we hope will have plenty of works to hook new readers to the exciting world of superheroes.