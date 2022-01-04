The world of gachapons continues to expand and Mega Man X DiVE is an example of this. It is now available on Android and we tested it on the Moto G100 so that you know the new facet of the saga in this review!





Mega Man X DiVE is the new proposal free to play from Capcom for smartphones, with the addition of the now so popular system of gachapon. An error in the Deep loog from Mega man x leads us to get involved as players to help characters like X (yes, the classic Megaman), Zero, Alia and many more on the way to repair it. Different weapons, protagonists, abilities, game modes, rewards and improvements are part of this journey, which we test in the Moto G100 and we review in this review!

Time to re-play

The narrative begins with us, the player, as we supposedly enjoy Mega man x. Suddenly we are sucked into the game’s Data Log, a blueprint of existence that stores memories of each user’s experiences within Deep log, the world incorporated in the title. But due to data corruption, everything runs the risk of being destroyed, so our task will be to go through each stage again and restore that universe to normal.

After meeting Rich, who will assist us to explain each thing, we can begin the adventure by controlling X.

Luck as the main weapon

As the platform saga is accustomed to us, the idea is to pass different levels or scenarios in normal or difficult difficulty, full of enemies and with their corresponding bosses. For them we will use some of the unlockable characters from the extensive catalog, along with the equipment that we wish to assign them. To move around each room, we will have movements known as the dash, common or double jumps, mix both or just walk, all with each specific button (even the fire button and the skills button).

Upon completing each instance, we will be rewarded with experience to level up our account and the stats, in addition to different objects to enhance equipment, among others. The really juicy prizes come with the missions section, which are separated into areas and grant consumables (special coins or tickets) to be able to use the machine gachapon that includes this product Capcom.

The so-called “capsules” that this tool gives randomly grant characters and weapons that are divided into ascending categories such as B, A and S, with special attacks for each one and statistics that represent them according to their rank.

Mega – Itinerary

In addition to the typical story mode, there are other activities. For example, there is a sector of Challenges, to face bosses alone and that are enabled as the level of our account rises. These give chips to add to our weapons and give them some extra ability. Also appealing for a single player are the events, themed, enemies, and rotating rewards.

For those who appreciate online activities more, there are two alternatives. One is the way Co-Op, with up to two players trying to pass a scenario, with a limit of attempts. On the other hand and for the most competitive, there is the Sand, with PvP duels by ranked or practice.

Likewise, there is a laboratory to, through the use of various components, obtain useful objects or enhance skills.

Of errors, almost nothing

Mega Man X DiVE It has several positive points for being free to access. In terms of graphics, it achieves its mission by respecting the essence of other deliveries, with some touches of cell shading in the moments of dialogues. Regarding the gameplay, the controls are simple and offers several options to switch between single player Y multiplayer.

The gacha element, while dependent on luck, is not that reluctant when it comes to giving characters or weapons of the highest rank. And, especially in the easier levels, there is usually a marked favorable gap in these rewards.

How does it feel on the Moto G100?

The Moto G100 It lends itself to running this platform smoothly with its processor Snapdragon 870, which with its power exceeds the necessary requirements. The 6.7-inch screen makes it possible to see the scenes and characters in detail, as well as giving the necessary space to the control buttons, but with the HDMI adapter you can connect it to your TV and remember old times with even better quality. The 5000 mAh battery guarantees you enough autonomy to have fun for a good number of hours and try your luck with the capsules more than once.

This title is free to play weighs 82 MB and can be downloaded at Playstore Y App Store.

Conclusions.

Mega Man X DiVE is an attractive product of Capcom, aimed at the smartphone audience. Without investing money, except in some micro transaction, it offers a good load of fun in time and amount of activities, with a gachapon that gives opportunities to equip yourself well. And as if that weren’t enough, both the youngest and the oldest can access, to entertain themselves, with friends or to establish new ties. Immerse yourself in the Deep log and helps X, Zero and his companions to repair the error that threatens their world!

RELEASE DATE November 3, 2021 SPECTRUM High average DISTRIBUTOR Capcom WEIGHT 82 MB

