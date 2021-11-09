Review Mario Party Superstars: you and I to the party, you and I ... the crazy silence

Mario Party Superstars is one of the best packs in the series so far by running off big hits from the past and future at the same time. We tell you what you will find when you play it, in this note!

What do old bands do before they go on tour and try to conquer the world again? Of course, launch a greatest hits. Mario Party Superstars take the strategy of Rolling Stones, from Bon Jovi, or any boomer band (like the one in the title of this note) to create a unique package that shows us some of the best moments that happened, but that in opposition to previous compilations like Mario Party: The Top 100, also show us how they imagine the future. This is played in gaming where the passage of time can make even the most beloved titles feel left in history, but luckily, this is a party.

Mario Party Superstars brings, once again, 100 minigames from previous iterations of the saga. In this compilation there are classics from Nintendo 64 and also games of Mario Party 10 for Wii U. The only content that is not repeated at all is Super mario party, from Switch,, Because the idea is that they do not step on it and if you have that game this is all new content. Thus, the huge, gigantic, eternal compilation of minigames where each one will have different rules that you have to realize immediately what it is, will allow you to earn stars when playing against other players or the CPU and thus dominate the board.

Mario Party Superstars is a compilation of games that can be played as you like, in handheld mode, or on your TV screen, or with the joystick that you like best. In opposition, for example, to Super mario party, here there are no games that specifically require use of the Joycon Because, precisely, these games are more about pressing buttons and less about moving or waving the arms, which gives each compilation a different identity. Aside from not stepping on the games they include, neither compilation invalidates the other and both are worthy additions.

In addition to the classic and new games, you will find several boards of the Nintendo 64 games from Mario Party, which help put those who feel the series changed for the worse in the Wii era onwards in tune. However, this is not just a nostalgia trip and there are tons of quality of life improvements that help make the experience so much better than it was in the 90s like being able to skip CPU shifts, being able to skip scenes, and more than that. They allow you to go straight to the fun and not have to see anything that makes you tedious when you have already seen it too many times. Also, for example, if you build a game with fewer turns than you wanted or things like that, you can modify the details on the spot and accommodate it to make it a better experience.

It was only in 2021 that there began to be ways to play these mini-games online, and in that sense Mario Party Superstars the trend continues. When you access the game connected to the network, you will see a rotating selection of daily challenges, survival modes to see how many games you can win in one go, and more, and in general they are doing very well. While we play we do not find major instances of lag or drops or problems like that. Also, you can play with your friends anywhere in the world, if you don’t want to play with strangers, and that’s still great.

The main game mode

Although you will be able to choose lots of options, the main modality is that of a board game, that each time the turn of the four participants is completed (they can be human or complete them with CPU), you go to a mini round games. These can be preselected by type, so that they are not just skill if there is someone who costs you to use the joycon. The objective is to roll the dice and advance for a certain number of rounds, collecting more coins and stars.

Mario Party Superstars has a more than polished presentation, with a compilation of games that captures nostalgia and the best version at the same time of some of the best games in the series. The graphics are great for what they are, and while it’s not at the top of what the Switch can do, it does deliver on making the game understandable and look great on the move.

Price and availability

The Mario Party Superstars can be obtained digitally in the Nintendo store. One of the options to acquire it is through the prepaid cards that in Argentina they offer, for example in Gamer24hs.com to have a fixed price at the time of purchase, for example, the $ 10 card costs $ 1876, below cost of taxes that you would pay with the dollar online.

In conclusion

So be this your first Mario Party, you want to play as a family, with the smallest of the house … or you are a fan of the 90s, this is a highly recommended package. The games, which are the heart of the experience, require just the right degree of luck, skill, and reflexes to make everything fun but feel like you could do better if you were less drunk or more serious. The selection is spectacular, it looks good, and it sounds great without canceling out anything that came before on the Switch. Now that NDcube has found the formula, we are looking forward to their next title which will hopefully be an entirely new collection of games.

RELEASE DATE October 29, 2021 DEVELOPER NDcube DISTRIBUTOR Nintendo PLATAFORMS Switch

