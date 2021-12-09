Review Loop Hero (Switch): Infinite and now portable

Four Quarters and Devolver Digital extend Loop Hero’s endless adventure to Nintendo Switch to bring it to the portable world. Find out how he adapts in this review and get ready to fight with all kinds of creatures!

Loop Hero, nominated in The Game Awards 2021 for best indie game, reaches Nintendo switch with its portable adaptation. An adventure that, from the hand of Four quarters and Return Digital, proposes an infinite cycle journey but with different condiments in each attempt we make. A knight who travels almost incessantly a finished world while facing all kinds of creatures and we will help him end the evil that plagues the place. Equip yourself well with this review and fight whatever comes next, no turns!

May it never end!

The system of Loop Hero It is extremely interesting: a hero travels a randomly created map whose path has no end and always returns to the starting point, unless we stop at the camp where we will rest every so often. Along the way, creatures such as vampires, wolves or skeletons, among others, will appear that when we defeat us they will be able to release equipment for the protagonist or cards that serve to modify the environment with mountains, meadows, rocks or even constructions from which new enemies will emerge.

In addition, in each run What we do around the scene before abandoning, losing or defeating the final boss, we will get the resources to expand the camp with new buildings such as a blacksmith’s shop, a herbalist’s hut, a high school and a field kitchen, among others.

If you want to know more about this title that fuses strategy with RPG elements, you can read our previous review here.

How does it feel on Nintendo Switch?

The passage to Nintendo switch it has no other novelty than the portable version itself. As it is not a very demanding product in terms of power, the hybrid console runs the game smoothly. Something similar happens with the graphics, which being retro in style can be seen well both on the touch screen and on the TV connected to the dock. The controls are fairly straightforward, although it may be preferable to prioritize the crosshair over the analog to move more precisely in the map boxes.

Conclusions.

Loop Hero comes to Nintendo switch to enchant a new audience with its addictive proposal and that gives the possibility of replaying it more than once to face each attempt in a different way until the final objective is achieved. This accompanied by a retro essence that appeals to nostalgia, both visually and audibly. And its simplicity in terms of system, playability and controls make it one of the games indie This year’s favorites, reflected in the nomination for The Game Awards 2021 as the best in that category.

RELEASE DATE December 9, 2021 DEVELOPER Four quarters DISTRIBUTOR Return Digital PLATAFORMS Nintendo Switch, PC

Share it with whoever you want