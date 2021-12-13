The first time I got to see the Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G in person, I was blown away. Samsung phones are generally well built. But, when I had the S21 Ultra in hand, I felt that I was one step ahead of all smartphones that the brand has launched in recent years.

As days go by, I realized that there are many details that Samsung has refined in this new generation. The curvature of the screen, for example, is now negligible. The treatment applied to the glass on the back, which is matte, suits you wonderfully. The black color – in my opinion, the most beautiful of all – is super elegant. And the way the photo module blends into the side frame, as well as being original, is quite attractive.

When I look back and compare with the sensations that the S20 Ultra left me, I feel like more time has passed than really has. The feeling that transmits the new model is much better both to the touch and to the eye. In fact, I think I would not be exaggerating if I said that this is the most attractive mobile that Samsung has launched on the market in a long time. Without a doubt, it is one of those products that, for aesthetics and construction, you always want to have in your hands.

In front, the feeling is equally positive, but it is true that it is not so surprising. As in previous models, the prominence on this face of the phone is taken by the screen, which occupies the entire surface. The only terrain yet to be conquered is that of the perforation for the front camera, but the technology that allows to hide this element under the screen is not yet mature enough. To this day, therefore, little more can be asked for.

Beauty is not only on the outside

The good feelings with the Galaxy S21 Ultra they do not end abroad. The operation of the phone, as expected from a product in this price category, is also quite good. And Samsung, in fact, has implemented several interesting changes.

The display, for example, is the benchmark in the sector. It has a QHD + resolution, reaches 1,500 nits of brightness, dynamically adapts its refresh rate between 10 and 120 Hz (to consume less power) and is compatible with standards such as HDR10 +. In practice, the panel offers excellent image quality, as Samsung is accustomed to us. The color calibration is good, the contrast ratio is incredible – as in any OLED panel – and the refresh rate of 120 Hz makes any interaction with the phone much more fluid, organic and pleasing to the eye.

Regarding the panel, yes, I must make three observations:

The first one is that, for the first time, 120 Hz refresh rate can be activated alongside QHD + resolution . In previous Samsung phones, you had to choose between 120 Hz and Full HD + or 60 Hz and QHD +. But that is over. Now you can have the best of both worlds.

. In previous Samsung phones, you had to choose between 120 Hz and Full HD + or 60 Hz and QHD +. But that is over. Now you can have the best of both worlds. The second is that Samsung, by default, delivers the S21 Ultra with a calibration mode that oversaturates colors. This honestly looks like a losing battle. Samsung has been doing this for years and everything seems to indicate that, in the short term, it will continue to do so. Luckily, it has an easy solution: in the screen settings you can select the mode natural It represents colors with fidelity instead of being extravagant. If you plan to edit photos or simply want to enjoy the audiovisual content as the creator captured it, I recommend that you activate it. Personally, it’s the first thing I do every time I set up a Galaxy.

This honestly looks like a losing battle. Samsung has been doing this for years and everything seems to indicate that, in the short term, it will continue to do so. Luckily, it has an easy solution: in the screen settings you can select the mode natural It represents colors with fidelity instead of being extravagant. If you plan to edit photos or simply want to enjoy the audiovisual content as the creator captured it, I recommend that you activate it. Personally, it’s the first thing I do every time I set up a Galaxy. And the third (and last) appreciation is that, for the first time, a smartphone from the Galaxy S line is compatible with the S-Pen, the stylus from Samsung. The phone does not have a bay to store it, as in the Galaxy Note, but its screen is capable of recognizing it. The stylus and the storage case are sold as a separate accessory.

On the other hand, The European version of the Galaxy S21 Ultra debuts a new Exynos 2100 SoC. What’s interesting about this SoC is that Samsung has, for the first time, decided to dispense with self-designed cores and instead turned entirely to ARM’s reference designs. This strategy is the same that Qualcomm follows with the Snapdragon 888, so, at least as far as CPU is concerned, the experience should be similar between both models. This equality, remember, we did not see it in previous years, because the Qualcomm chip was, in some respects, a little better.

The best way to verify that equality would be by comparing the performance of the US version of the S21 Ultra (with the Snapdragon 888) and the European variant. But, since we do not have access to the North American version, it is difficult to know if Samsung has achieved that parity between its SoC and Qualcomm’s.

What we do know is that The S21 Ultra, on Geekbench 5, scores roughly 1,100 on single-core and 3,600 in multi-core. And the performance of the phone is, at all times, excellent. Animations run smoothly, applications load quickly, and the most demanding video games run normally. This good performance, by the way, also contributes the RAM memory (which reaches up to 16 GB of capacity in the S21 Ultra) and the UFS 3.1 memory, which speeds up any reading or writing process.

The Exynos 2100, by the way, is accompanied by a 5G modem (integrated in the SoC itself, unlike last year), so, like many other high-end phones, it can be connected to the networks that Vodafone, Movistar, Orange and MásMóvil are deploying. The most relevant for the consumer, however, is that Samsung, unlike last year, will not market versions without 5G of the S21 family. That is to say: if you buy an S21, it will have 5G yes or yes.

Continuing with connectivity, the S21 Ultra supports Wi-Fi 6E networks and, like the Note 20 Ultra, supports UWB technology. Neither of these two, at the moment, is expanded. Wi-Fi 6E-compatible routers are in short supply and accessories that take advantage of UWB technology – except for the Galaxy SmartTag – are too. But looking ahead, it is appreciated that Samsung has implemented both in its smartphone reference.

When it comes to biometrics, the S21 Ultra debuts a slightly larger and faster ultrasonic fingerprint sensor. I wouldn’t call it a major improvement, but rather an iterative refinement that reduces the error rate when unlocking the device. I would dare to say, yes, that the sensor has taken the small step forward that it needed to fully equate to conventional fingerprint readers.

How about the autonomy of the Galaxy S21 Ultra? Why doesn’t Samsung include an adapter in the box?

The Galaxy S21 Ultra features a 5,000 mAh capacity battery It can be quickly powered to a maximum of 25 watts wired or 15 watts wirelessly. The phone is also capable of transferring power to other devices compatible with the Qi standard – quite practical for, for example, giving an emergency charge to the Galaxy Buds Pro.

The 5,000 mAh battery, added to the energy efficiency of the rest of the components, translates into a pretty good autonomy. Even with the QHD + resolution, 5G connection and the dynamic refresh rate (which reaches 120 Hz) I have been able to finish a day of standard use without problems. Zero concerns in this regard.

As you have probably read, The S21 Ultra box does not include a power adapter or headphones. Samsung has jumped on the same bandwagon as Apple and Xiaomi, dispensing with these two elements in their high-end products. The reason? Environment. The South Korean firm wants to encourage the reuse of accessories instead of producing them uncontrollably and generating tons of waste every year. By reducing the size of the box, they can also send more phones on each plane or transport truck they use in their logistics chain, which also translates into lower emissions.

Samsung’s most ambitious camera

With the S20 Ultra, Samsung started flirting with long-range telephoto lenses by incorporating a 4X optical into your reference phone. A year later, the brand has not only continued to experiment with them, but has doubled its stake.

The Galaxy S21 Ultra is the first Samsung with two telephoto lenses: one of three magnifications and one of ten magnifications. I personally love the proposal. And I suspect that the same thing will happen to many people who are fond of photography. The versatility of having two telephoto lenses like these in your pocket makes the S21 Ultra a super powerful creative tool. And not only because of the power to get closer to distant objects, but because of how this type of lens distorts perspectives.

To Caesar, yes, what belongs to Caesar. Samsung is not the first brand that has opted for this configuration. The P40 Pro Plus also featured two telephoto lenses. The difference is that the Huawei mobile, due to the problems they are having with Google, has barely made its way in the West, so the Samsung mobile, in reality, will be the one to expand this trend.

The performance of the two telephoto lenses, once we went out to shoot with them, is very good. I have to admit that, before testing them, I was afraid that the performance of the 10X would not be satisfactory, but, nothing could be further from the truth. It is true that its aperture makes it easier for noise to appear when the light fades. But this is a limitation that inevitably has to be assumed with this type of camera. In relatively well-lit conditions, however, the results are quite good.

Along with these two telephoto lenses we find, how could it be otherwise, a wide angle and a standard camera accompanied by a sensor that helps you focus. This element, also implemented in the Note 20 Ultra, avoids the focusing problems that we found in the S20 Ultra.

The performance of the main camera, which incorporates a 108 megapixel sensor, is super good. The photos I have captured with this camera have very good lighting, more correct colors and, in general, a fair amount of balance. All the changes that the brand has made both in the sensor and in the software have taken effect. And honestly, I like to see that Samsung has finally taken a step forward in this field.

The only notable counterpoint is that, in some adverse conditions, Samsung’s treatment of the image is not as effective as that of the iPhone 12 Pro Max. The latter retains a little more detail and processes textures on some surfaces better.

Lastly, the S21 Ultra is capable of recording video in 8K at 24 FPS, although, personally, I think the results are much better in 4K at 60 FPS. Samsung also offers a series of quite effective stabilization systems and a new recording mode that allows you to switch between the different cameras at speed to create more cinematic content.

Is the Galaxy S21 Ultra worth it?

The Galaxy S21 Ultra is undoubtedly one of the Samsung phones that I have enjoyed the most in recent years. The South Korean brand, in addition to the classic annual evolution, has refined many details that, although they are not appreciated at first glance, contribute to a better user experience. It has also put an even more versatile camera (with two super fun telephoto lenses) and has made it a hundred euros cheaper than its predecessor, which is essential to gain traction in the market.

Putting all these pieces together, the result of the equation I think is obvious. Samsung has done an excellent job with this phone. And I think I’m not exaggerating if I say that the S21 Ultra is the best. smartphone with Android of the moment.