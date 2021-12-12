Review in progress Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker - we weren't ready

Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker, the newest expansion to the world’s most played MMO, is among us to complete the story of Hydaelyn. We tell you the first impressions, in this note!

Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker It came to give the long-awaited narrative closure to the MMO saga of FF14. The game, originally released on September 30, 2010, was born as an ugly duckling that was turned into a swan by the hand of master Naoki Yoshida, it did not stop growing, improving, and impressing not only JRPG fans but players of all areas. Today, with more than 25 million active players, the interest in the saga is greater than in its entire history, and it is in this context that we have a new expansion that at the same time acts as the “closing” of the narrative part … at least of the current one.

Before we start talking about the game itself, a clarification is necessary: ​​an MMO works differently than other games, and this is not a 12, 30 or 50 hour experience. If an MMO clicks with you, it will be normal for you to dedicate more than 500 to it, and since the most popular (FF14 and WoW) just work with a subscription model per month, the amount of time you dedicate is what that pays for your investment. In order to play Endwalker, you will need to have finished the base game and the Heavensward, Stormblood, and Shadowbringers expansions before you even dream of touching this new content. You’re in front of many, many hours of gameplay, but at least the base game and Heavensward are completely free.

What this whole introduction is about is that if you are in a position to play Endwalker it is because you already love FF14 beforehand, and this is not a “casual” experience. The player reaches this point with a series of expectations both in the narrative and in the playable that are very high … but luckily on the other side they are Naoki Yoshida, Masayoshi Sokken and the rest of the team who live to please. This review is in progress because not only is it long, loaded with content and time consuming, but right now the mere act of playing it is an odyssey. Of course, what we saw is impressive, and it impresses a lot.

First, it is necessary to refer to the huge elephant in the room: these days it is very difficult to have access to the toilet itself to be able to play. FF14 obviously requires an internet connection to play, and players connect to data centers and servers in different locations around the world, and in general it is a system that always worked perfectly. The problem occurred when the most anticipated expansion in the history of the game came together with the record of interest in the series in general. Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker works like an amusement park where to enter the game you have to queue, but at this moment the queues are endless, very long, eternal.

When playing from pre-launch it was common to find queues of 4000-5000 people and they had to spend a couple of hours on the login screen until we could finally enter our server. Sometimes the queues were so long that players would get the 2002 error that brought them out of the wait, and had to start over. Today, the queues are reduced in comparison, but there are still around 2000 people when before it was normal to have queues of 30-50 people and wait only a few seconds. This is a direct consequence of how much fans want to experience this content, and the good news is that if you have the patience to break through this barrier… the content is there, and it’s amazing.

Without Endwalker spoilers, the last time we saw the Warrior of Light and the rest of the Scions, the protagonists of the story, we found that they were finally at the forefront of a unified Eorzea, ready to withstand the onslaught of the Garlemald Empire. . Allied with city-states, beast tribes, old companions and enemies, the heroes are ready for their final duel against Zenos and the Telophoroi who created countless towers across the land, and plan to use them as weapons to drain the world of your energy. The only ones who do not heed the call are the scholars of Sharlayan, a mysterious group that has Alphinaud’s father and Alisaie in its ranks. Discovering their intentions, getting into the political fabric and fighting on two fronts will make up the bulk of the first part of this expansion.

The news from the playable are many. To begin with, two new classes are added, Reaper and Sage. The first is a DPS who shares armor pieces with the Dragoon, and can summon a demon from the void to fight alongside him. The second is a very powerful healer that shoots lasers from an exoskeleton much like Iron Spider. Each of these classes is available from the minute you reach level 70 so if you are up to date with the story (level 80) you can go and try them without lapses. Other changes include tweaking other classes in the game to simplify their rotations and focus more attention on the mechanics of each combat. For example, the dragoon no longer needs to recast its blood of the dragon buff but is now a passive, and is always active. The most changed class of all, is the summoner that can now summon primals like Ifrit, Garuda, Titan, etc. instead of the imitations, and it feels much better. We recommend that you not only use the new classes but also experiment with changes to your favorites: they are all for the better.

The new areas are huge, and have incredibly varied inspirations. For example, one of the first new areas we see takes inspiration from India, with bipedal elephants, shores to the sea, and fertile grasslands that face mountains full of mysterious hidden cities. It is in this same region where we find the Tower of Zot, a direct reference to Final Fantasy 4 as much of the Endwalker content, and we can explore it with our teammates controlled by the computer or by other players, just as it happens from Shadowbringers.

We’re not going to talk about spoilers, but no Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker comment could be complete without commenting on the excellent quality of the story and dialogue. Naoki Yoshida is one of the most capable writers today, and we are fortunate that he is behind a video game when he could be writing novels, series or movies. This is not just an adventure but a historical closure of the Hydaelyn saga, and for this reason we will see not only new characters but also references to events from the past that now return with force to tie themselves to the main plot. It is a neat, careful, and emotional way of narrating that shows that in opposition to Star Wars Episode 9 or Game of Thrones season 8 a long-awaited story can be closed on top – and we say this without having finished all the content of history.

The personal drama of each of the characters that accompanies the Warrior of Light, their motivations, stories and personalities find places to shine, almost as if the story had always been designed to reach these epic moments. The quality is very high and the players can enter without fear that the closing will disappoint them, already from minute one.

In conclusion

Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker is, at first glance, what the players wanted it to be but also a work that has the category to innovate in the playable challenges and bring something new in the story modes. Its launch is complicated, and requires incredible dedication due to the huge masses of players who are trying to go through the same experience as one, and this makes perhaps today, day one, minute one of the launch of the most anticipated of the expansions, not it is perhaps the best time to play it. Of course, if you can with the anxiety, with the eternal queues and the increasingly less frequent errors due to the format of the game, you will find that this expansion is not only up to par, but also has to consider itself as the best up to now.

