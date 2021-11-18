Review GTA the Trilogy: the Definitive Edition - 'definitive' is too big

GTA The Trilogy: The Definitive Edition is a bundle of three classic games from the series with a coat of paint and more… and less too. We tell you everything you need to know, in this note!

Whatever kind of game you like, it cannot be argued that the saga GTA It is unique in the world of gaming and one of the most important cultural pieces in the industry along with monsters such as Mario, Elder scrolls, Minecraft or Tetris. More than 8 years after the launch of GTA5, the title continues to be one of the most played and selling millions of copies year after year, but this success would not be possible without the titles that preceded it. Because, Rockstar once again relaunches a package that includes GTA3, Vice city and San Andreas under the title GTA The Trilogy: The Definitive Edition where it seeks to give the most polished look to the visuals and gameplay. We play them on PS5 and on Switch.

The games themselves

Originally released for Pc, PS2 and Xbox, these were the first games in the series to set aside the aerial view to focus on creating open worlds based on the New York of 2000 (GTA3), Miami of the 80s (Vice city) and Los Angeles of the 90s (San Andreas). In each installment we will control a protagonist who must pass a vandal and a thug to the leader of a criminal empire throughout several missions where we can unleash the chaos that only an open world game allows and live cinematic stories of mafias and neighborhoods with acid humor . Yes OK GTA3 it aged quite badly, part of that is because the two titles that followed it are so superior in every way that today it is more a curiosity to have it than a pleasure to play it. The other two, for their part, remain masterpieces that were revolutionary in their ambition at the time and are still worth experimenting with.

On Vice city and San Andreas, Rockstar He is much more confident adding worlds with more texture, characters with interests, and even a better environment in general. For example in GTA3 it feels like they want to make you laugh once per line, and the characters sound dehumanized. The later installments add new features to the gameplay but also in the dialogue itself, and it is a much more ambitious way of telling stories that begins to add elements of Scarface or Boyz n the hood that paint a sarcastic, acidic world full of horrible people, but that has just the right touch of realism to keep you excited. It is not real, but it is probable, and that was always the key to success in the saga.

Edition… final?

GTA The Trilogy: The Definitive Edition It is not the first time that these games have relaunched since their original debut in the first five years of 2000. If we get technical, and just to analyze the branch PlayStation of the question, the game was in PS2, PS3, PS4, and now this new version again for PS4 and PS5. Yes, it has as many re-releases as Resident Evil 4, but it is because we are talking about two masterpieces and the other. However, the promise this time is graphics and renewed gameplay, and although it is not exactly a remake, the game looks very different. To highlight the positive, all the textures are revamped and changed, and the palette of the three sets is modified to look more like GTA 5. This comes accompanied by new lighting effects and greater drawing distance on the stages thanks to the power of current hardware compared to 2001. This has a curious effect – seeing so much distance, it will seem that everything was much smaller than it was. you remember, but also because we got used to huge maps in the PS3 era.

The other great novelty comes from the control side, which is infinitely better than the original. For starters, on the originals you accelerated your cars with X, but now that they moved everything to the control scheme of GTA 5, you do it with R2. This means that you have control of the acceleration depending on how much you pull the trigger, and it makes you feel much more in control. For example, do you remember the missions of putting a bomb in the car in San Andreas, and having to put it back where you found it without crashing it? Now that you have more precision, the game feels a lot less unfair. It also changes the shooting system to create a kind of hybrid between the original and modern game free aiming that makes many action sequences less clunky and feel less frustrating than going back to the original versions today with the expectations of control. “new“.

The graphic change, for its part, has a cost. With the new textures and high definition, you are going to notice a controversial decision: the characters look much more caricatured than you remember them. Not that their designs have really changed, but seeing everything in such detail makes them feel like characters from an animated series, a decision that some will not welcome. What does enormous favors to the backgrounds and environments does not end up convincing in terms of the character models, but it is not that deep down everything is free of errors. For example, a bug that we hope will be corrected soon causes the water to project on top of the rain, as if the lakes and oceans were in front of the falling drops. More serious, however, is that now the darkness and rain together look great in screenshots but at times they make you unable to see the action on the screen. Maybe it wouldn’t be so bad if it weren’t for the fact that there are races and missions that inevitably take place in the dark, and there is no amount of brightness you can tap on your console or TV to fix this.

Versions

The game is available in Playstation 4, Playstation 5, Pc, Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S and Switch. Almost all versions are relatively the same and you don’t see big leaps from one generation to the next, but it is remarkable that Rockstar brought these three games to a platform for the first time. Nintendo. This latest version was highly criticized in recent days because it had to make some cuts in the amount of textures or objects on the screen that are remarkable, in addition to carrying a much lower frame rate than in the other versions. The drawing distance is shortened, and you will see fewer objects inside buildings. However, if you want the saga in a portable format and not have to play on a touch screen like on Android or iOS, this is an option you have. It will not be ideal or close to what you expected, but … at least it is.

The atmosphere and the music

If there is a remarkable aspect of Vice city and San Andreas is the excellent, spectacular and unbeatable musical selection of each game. For example, touring Miami listening to heavy metal, pop, or singing “life is a lentil” on Radio Espantoso is a memory that will stay with you for a lifetime. The same thing happens when you pass through the neighborhoods of Los Angeles listening Public enemy or the streets of San Francisco with grunge and alternative rock from the 90s. GTA paints each decade with an incredible degree of detail and that all that sounds are hits, it helps to maintain the illusion. Nevertheless, GTA The Trilogy: The Definitive Edition does not re-add missing tracks from previous versions, and you’ll miss out on listening I don’t give af * ck from 2Pac, Billy jean from Michael jackson, or Killing in the Name Of from Rage Against The Machine as some of the most notorious. This is clearly a rights issue, but if we consider that GTA 5 sold more than 150 million copies, they could perfectly afford the rights and give us a truly definitive edition: there should be more songs, not less.

In conclusion

GTA The Trilogy: The Definitive Edition is an interesting package that gives the opportunity to replay some masterpieces from the catalog of Rockstar that defined their respective generation, and the good news is that even without nostalgia involved, they are engaging and exciting experiences. However, this package commits as many successes as mistakes, and while the effort to modernize the experience has impressive results in screenshots or key moments, in others it seems that the nickname of “Defintive Edition“It is too big for him, and there are still reasons to keep your PS2 down the TV in case some of the decisions made by Grove street games are too much for you.

RELEASE DATE November 11, 2021 DEVELOPER Grove street games DISTRIBUTOR Rockstar games PLATAFORMS PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S, PC

