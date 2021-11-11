Review Forza Horizon 5: Mexican Love

Forza Horizon 5 is the next installment in the motorsport saga that mixes an open world, detailed landscapes and more than 500 cars to collect. We tell you all the details in this review!

The proposal of Forza Horizon is renewed with the fifth installment of the open world saga and takes us for a ride at full speed through a Mexico imposing, detailed and packed with things to do. At Cultura Geek we make the most of it and tell you all the details about this title.

The formula that does not lose speed

Forza Horizon 5 brings everything you need to bring and continues to polish down to the smallest detail to deliver a racing game that promises to be much more than just a game … and delivers. The title is gigantic (literally, it weighs more than 100 GB) and it has so much content that you have the possibility of sightseeing without leaving your home.

If you never played a Horizon It is different from everything you know in games of the racing genre. Sit behind the virtual wheel next to what the Forza Horizon 5 is much more than sprinting races. The proposal seems much more a sandbox that a racing simulator, where There are no menus and we will choose our next activity by scrolling the map at full speed as we see incredibly detailed landscapes and face adverse terrain and weather.

Forza Horizon 5 has everything that its predecessor had and incorporates even more activities to do, resulting in a game that has hours and hours of gameplay. We will start the game being thrown from a plane onto a road and we will be able to see during the four sections the different ‘biomes’ and types of vehicles that we can choose.

The world of Forza Horizon is alive, on the virtual roads you will meet other players, who are also making their own journey and all the time there will be new things to do that will take you to the four cardinal points of the map. As we complete challenges, we will earn rewards that will advance us in the game.

In addition to the already known Speed ​​racing, cross country, skill and ‘scavenger hunt’ modes to find old abandoned cars, this game proposes some new things. The Festival Playlist, for instance, It is a proposal that changes from week to week and brings objectives that when you meet them, will allow you to unlock new cars and rewards. That is to say that weekly there will be content that you can continue playing as a “game as a service” after the hours and hours that you will spend completing the campaign mode.

Expeditions are another new addition that exploit to the maximum the detail of the development team at the moment to recreate the landscapes of Mexico. To unlock missions within the map you must explore ruins and different scenarios with very entertaining dynamics. It’s easy to get overwhelmed by the number of alternatives to play… but it’s hard to get bored.

Super 7 races perhaps it is the most novel of this game. These are events designed by other players where we can also do our bit to create and share. With this tool you can design up to completely different game modes and it is undoubtedly what promises the most for the future.

The garage of this game is immense, you can collect more than 500 cars and you will have different ways to obtain them: buying them, finding them on the map, receiving them from other players or participating in special events. Of course cars are customizable and you will be able to download the creations of others to incorporate into your library. Customizing the cars does not cost money, so you can spend hours and hours playing with the designs.

Music is another key component of the game. On the various radio stations the DJs will occasionally play “Songs of Skill” that will allow us to make our routes from one point to another on the map much more dynamic. As long as the song plays, whatever you do in your car is worth double… and it will be easier to unlock skills for your favorite cars. The playlists are extremely varied with songs ranging from Foo Fighters and The Killers to Dua Lipa.

Long live Mexico!

The Forza Horizon 5 map It is the most ambitious of the franchise, not only is it huge, but they did not skimp on the details. Within the same game we will find scenarios of land, water, desert, roads … different simulated stations and even occasions where we will have to drive through electrical or sand storms. If you want to put your video card to the test, Forza Horizon 5 It is the best option, without a doubt.

An inclusive vision

When Playground Games thought Forza Horizon 5 he did it in a broad sense. It shows that it was sought that everyone feel comfortable playing this game, and that is noticeable from the character customization options to the level of difficulty that the game has.

When creating your superstar you will be able to include prosthetic legs and arms, and also personalize their pronouns. A) Yes, Playground Games understands that the gaming base is getting bigger… and that it goes beyond what one might imagine of a gamer stereotype. The game is even considering incorporating a sign language translator to further expand its audience.

LThe difficulty of the game also ensures that your experience is tailored. In addition to the traditional easy-normal-hard levels, you can customize your driving mode to incorporate challenges. Thus, you will be able to play a very simple easy mode or the same mode, but replacing the automatic controls with manual ones and thus raising the level of difficulty without actually raising it. As you progress, the game will mark you when it deems you are mastery enough to raise the difficulty.

conclusion

Forza Horizon 5 He delivers everything that was expected of him and continues to work to incorporate more modes and experiences. Perhaps at first it could be difficult for us to adapt to the different game modes it has, over time it will become easier, more attractive and addictive.

Within the map there are so many things to do that it is very easy to get disordered, lost and overwhelmed … but in contrast to this, is a 100 percent customizable game in terms of your gaming experience. You can do what you want, when you want and how you want. It does have to be said that, at a certain point, careers all tend to feel similar to each other. In addition, the weekly content ensures that the team of Playground Games it will keep the game interesting.

RELEASE DATE November 5, 2021 DEVELOPER Playground Games DISTRIBUTOR Xbox Game Studios PLATAFORMS Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S, PC

