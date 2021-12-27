Review Five Nights at Freddy's: Security Breach - Scott Cawthon surprises us with a new survival horror game

Scott Cawthon’s successful franchise adds a terrifying new installment. It is about Five Nights at Freddy’s that it has with some twists in its mechanics and a different point of view than its predecessors. Read more here!

Scott Cawthon, is the former American video game developer and writer and creator Five Nights at Freddy’s, who began with the development of the survival horror game of the same name in 2014. For 2019, on its fifth anniversary, he presented a small teaser than it would be after seven major games, four spinoffs and about 20 novels. Now, he brings us the eighth installment for this bizarre universe where children’s souls possess animatronics to take revenge on those who killed them: Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach. We test it on PC and tell you all the details.

From teddies to Glam Rock

Continuing the legacy of their previous games, several characters return with a different visual, and we will see the old ones again. animatronics What Freddy and chica while new characters arrive like Montgomery Gator. Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach presents us with an entertainment center even bigger than any they have presented so far, with sectorized themed activities, colors and neon everywhere, with a more than scary look and new jumpscares that the game gives us .

In these 7 years of the franchise we have seen how this story deepens and unites with the following ones, giving more thread to the theorists about what really happens in this entire universe or others as some claim. The inclusion of the light novels and the main three novels allowed audiences to connect loose ends where Scott Cawthon had not stopped to think. This gives the game new character variants, plot twists, and a pizza house so murky it would leave girls to some haunted mansions.

No desks, just run and scream

The main saga concentrated on being behind a monitor as a security person, trying to take care of the pizzeria on duty and that these animatronics do not scare you, but this time they change the gameplay to make it much more terrifying. Our protagonist, Gregory, must escape from this place at 6 am, as in the previous games, sneaking and running with the help of Glamrock Freddy, the latest version of this robot that, for the first time, does not try to kill us but to help us.

The new interactions with Freddy will also help us to survive in this place, being able to use it by getting inside it and going unnoticed by the surveillance of the other machines, allows us to interact with the place in different ways. Being able to communicate with our friendly Android through a smartwatch allows us to continue with the gameplay of previous installments merging with the new intentions that the author has to send us from end to end of the park without losing that essence of suspense all the time without leaving us to rest.

Conclusions.

Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach combines all the cheating and history of the previous games and does a great job of giving us a scare, keeping the essence of the previous ones. The mysteries, the secrets doing specific things within the game and the new mechanics like the use of Freddy and the Clock, enhance the experience completely.

Just 48 hours after its launch, we can already find on YouTube thousands of theories, gameplays and explanations for those who have not yet entered the world of Five Nights at Freddy’s and want to catch up before playing this installment. The game is out now, so be prepared to get a scare from those.

