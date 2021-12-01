The Korean studio HIDEA presents Cats & Soup, a relaxing proposal where you will have to cook soup with adorable kittens as the protagonists. We savored it in the Moto G100 and we tell you how succulent it is in this review!





Cats & Soup landed with all his charm in Android hand in hand with the Korean studio HIDEA. A stressful experience where the goal is as simple as cooking soups of different varieties in charge of a wide variety of kittens who will chop and scratch vegetables to achieve the task. But that’s not all, as there are juices, rewards, costumes, new recipes, and much more to unlock. The Moto G100 It was a container for this interesting dish, which we tasted and we will tell you if it tastes good in this review!

Legs to work!

This game free to play The simulation begins with just a feline under our belt stirring the main soup pot, with which we will continually prepare dishes. These will give us a certain amount of coins that will be used mainly to get other kitchen tools and ingredients to cook carrot, cabbage or corn soups, for example. There will also be a sector for juices that will be produced with the same foods. Each of these new sectors of the stage will come with a random kitten as a manufacturer and with special talents.

Likewise, we will unlock other sites such as points to rest and raise the energy meter, chests to get cosmetics and their benefits (for example, greater amount of money for preparation), a location to invoke a genius that will give us coins for watching ads, ponds for fishing and others.

Another function for gold and energy will be to raise the pay for each soup or juice made, in addition to improving their recipes respectively.

Many condiments to enjoy

Not everything will be culinary tasks in this title. Among the many activities that can be carried out, we can highlight that of fishing and feeding the tender mammals to increase the affinity, dressing them as we wish either for appearance or for the advantages that the suits carry, claiming daily rewards, buying decorations for each room of our fellow mustaches (visible in the individual profile section), complete missions, complete achievements, build new spaces, collect objects and more.

A pleasant menu

The feeling it generates Cats & Soup experiencing it is one of tranquility and joy. The gameplay (which is solo and without the exclusive need for the internet) is as simple as touching the different options that appear on the screen and each interaction does not involve aggressiveness or anxiety, but rather tends to make us relax and enjoy the general art. At times it can be somewhat addictive due to the amount of things that can be done (you can even speed up the time to consume if you see some ADs), but it does not alter the overall experience.

The designs of both the kittens and the environment are adorable, colorful and even seem to be handmade (it even incorporates a photography mode with coins as a prize), while the music (whose tracklist can be expanded with special points) accompanies the climate of each moment with sweet and happy melodies.

How does it feel on the Moto G100?

The Moto G100 fits in a great way to the effect that this video game creates. Your processor Snapdragon 870 guarantees a fluid performance, so as not to miss any plate and get more revenue. The 6.7-inch screen makes it possible to see the beautiful graphic section in its entirety, ideal for capturing the best moments. And the 5000 mAh battery will be the flame that powers the kitchen to serve soups and juices for a long time, even with good lighting.

This culinary simulator weighs 73 MB and is available for free at Playstore and App Store.

Conclusions

Cats & Soup leaves a very good flavor, both for adults and children of the family. Its gameplay is addictive, although otherwise calm and pleasant, with simple and objective controls that do not imply aggressiveness or tension. The art in general is very nice, both in the animations and in its music. The amount of endearing felines, missions, achievements, collections and customization make the list of tasks nourished and with possibilities of expansion. A good and filling dish to enjoy for hours!

RELEASE DATE July 30, 2021 SPECTRUM High average DISTRIBUTOR HIDEA WEIGHT 73 MB

