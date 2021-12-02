Without a doubt, one of the main scenarios where we will always have a story to be told is from World War II, and now in the Pacific War, which is where Vanguard is focused.

It is the eighteenth title in the saga that comes to all consoles, which shows three main game modes, which are already known by the COD community: History, Multiplayer and Zombies.

Call of Duty Vanguard: story mode straight out of the sleeve

After exploring hundreds of stories from World War II, we now have new main characters, who will have to get some documents that could be of vital importance.

In Vanguard, we will have five main characters, with whom we will be reliving their history and how they became one of the elite in charge of obtaining the mysterious documents.

In order to obtain them, they must leave the prison where they are held, thanks to the fact that they were captured by Nazi leaders who, apparently, do not know what the papers contain.

Interesting but unremarkable characters

The first of the Vanguard is leader Arthur Kingsley, a Cameroonian-British soldier who has faced endless missions to become a leader, but who always seeks to get out of any situation.

The second (and I would say, the most important), is Polina Petrova, one of the best snipers, who is inspired by Luydmila Pavlichenko, known as “Lady Death”.

The third is Wade Jackson, one of the greatest airmen in history, who is considered the “deadliest pilot” to ever fly in the air force, only at Vanguard.

We also have Richard Webb and Lucas Riggs, two important elements, but their story does not catch you like the others, although without leaving them aside, they have a certain importance.

Gameplay and a decent start

At the beginning of the adventure, Vanguard puts us in the role of a character who dies at the beginning of everything, we find ourselves on a train where little by little they tell us how to play and how to take advantage of the advantages of the title.

We have limited weapons and little ammunition, which, even playing in hard mode, you will have no problem overcoming, except if you don’t see where the dogs are coming from… Damn Vanguard dogs! (they kill you with one blow).

Upon completing the first main mission, you will gradually get to know all the characters, with mini stories and main missions that you must complete.

Although, the one that stands out is that of the sniper Polina, a character with whom you will begin to visualize how to handle the rest of the weapons that the game offers you, as well as learn to use more elements and face more enemies.

On the other hand, Vanguard offers us Wade, to have the possibility of using weapons with greater power and even piloting a plane, which does require a certain skill so as not to die trying thousands of times.

Vanguard in zombies mode, the classic of always

In order to please the players, one of everyone’s favorite elements is the zombies mode, which Vanguard takes it to a different level than we were used to.

Our main mission is to eliminate all the threats that come our way, to finally face Kortifex, the immortal.

In that sense, we can face entire hordes that will increase their level of difficulty and resistance as we go up in level.

A game mode that Vanguard supplies, but lacks all the elements that the enigmatic WWII COD and Black Ops greatly improved.

Multiplayer, with more weapons and enhancement items

To continue to excite its fans, Vanguard plans to release about 20 maps in total, although only 16 of these are available for the main game modes.

The four remaining maps are for a new style called “Champion Hill”, which are more competitive, focused on offering more options to become professional.

In this sense, we also have “Combat Pacing”, which will allow everyone to have control over the different main game controls, to choose between three filters: tactical, assault and blitz.

These can give a completely different experience that COD used to players, even having the option of being able to combine all the modes and thus make it more complicated.

Conclusions.

It’s not a really bad game, it offers a story that doesn’t get you as deep as past editions, and it doesn’t put you in the shoes of characters to identify yourself (unless you like being a sniper).

Each element of the story helps you better understand all the weapons that you can use in the other game modes, although in this sense, we did not find more things that seemed interesting.

The zombie game modes are still important, but this time we do not have that emotion that helps us enjoy it and suffer at the same time, with certain elements, you will win the game without problem.

On the other hand, in multiplayer, the innovations they add could be a watershed of everything that users look for, although with COD Warzone, they already have an obstacle to overcome, since it is still the favorite.