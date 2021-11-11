Activision has the tough task of releasing a new Call of Duty installment against the monotony of an annual release. We tell you everything about the new campaign.

Call of Duty Vanguard is the latest game in the FPS war saga of Activision, and once again brings us to the Second World War, but in a fictional and large-scale conflict. The story centers on a group of veterans who must hijack a train, infiltrate a Nazi base to get information and destroy it. At times it feels like the movie was “The indestructibles”, since we control a squad of special forces impossible to kill, with unique abilities and thanks to that we can eliminate hundreds of enemies per mission. The squad is comprised of the best of the best in the military and is featured through flashbacks that tell the story of each of them and the reasons why they are considered the best.

The special forces team is captured by a group of Nazis led by Jannick Richter (interpreted by Dominic Monaghan, “Merry” from The Lord of the Rings). The campaign takes place between cinematic scenes of interrogations, the personal stories of each operator – seeking to generate empathy and memorable moments – and sequences of battles where we face hundreds of enemies.

The previous stories of each of the characters take us to live missions on the Eastern and Western Front, North Africa and the Pacific, visiting emblematic battles of World War II, with a good variety of different landscapes that allow us to “squeeze everything the juice ”to the new generation of consoles.

The protagonists

Call of Duty Vanguard it changes the way of presenting its protagonists. In this opportunity, he wants each of the operators to feel like a specialist, endowing them with different skills. But not all of them work especially well, since the opportunities to use these specific skills are strongly prescribed, we can only use them when the game tells us to do so.

For instance: Polina Petrova is a Russian sniper and heroine of the Battle of Stalingrad. She is the fastest and most agile of the characters, allowing her for example to scale walls to reach sniper positions and her special ability is to use the reflection of her knife so that a sniper shoots and reveals his position. But it is only useful in very specific cases. However, we can highlight the campaign when we use Petrova since their missions are loaded with stealth and tense moments. In others, we must deploy all the shooting technique we have.

In the rest of the characters, the abilities are less interesting. Lucas Riggs An explosives expert who fights German tank battalions in North Africa, he is noted for carrying different kinds of grenades, and his skill is to throw them when the opportunity presents itself. In the case of the leader Arthur Kingsley, his skill is his rank. He is the one who orders where to shoot, focusing all the fire in that place to be able to move and flank it. In case of not being able to do it in the first attempt, you can return to order that they shoot and continue moving.

But the worst part is Wade jackson, an American pilot. We say that it is the worst or the weakest because its special ability is “Focus”, a specialty that allows it to detect enemies through walls and brush for a period of time (in the best style Ellie from The last of us) so we have to move without being detected or get a gun and shoot everything that moves.

Just as we say that skill is lazy, the company where we use Wade It is also so since it is an air mission in the Pacific where we must destroy several Japanese aircraft carriers. Visually it looks impeccable and the landscapes are very successful, but the game itself leaves a lot to be desired, the controls for handling and shooting with the plane are rare and this causes the camera to move too much and the entire mission is very confusing. .

Outside of these examples, the campaign is generally exciting and at times manages to generate immersion in the Second World War, experiencing everything that is happening around you. With a duration of approximately 7 hours, you will live many adventures and enjoy some landscapes and a truly exceptional photographic finish.

Multiplayer

The strong point of Call of Duty Vanguard it is still multiplayer and in this installment it is more than positive. We have 20 different maps accompanied by the modes more than known as Domination or Confirmed Release and some new like Patrol or King of the hill, which, to be fair, are one of the best. The mode Patrol it is a kind of Hotspot “Mobile” that we have to guard, generating very interesting combat situations. Meanwhile he King of the hill They are clashes in 2vs2 or 3vs3 arenas in which we will face other teams in individual games.

But without a doubt the most remarkable thing is the pace of the game and how it varies depending on the map, the number of players and the mode. Although there are very small maps where 12v12 is suffered at times, it is important to note that the maps are full of destructible walls, doors and covers which gives you the opportunity to open new lines of sight or shoot people through a flimsy coverage, situations that players have been asking for a long time.

Another update of this installment is the customization of weapons, allowing us not only to be able to adapt them for each style of play, leveling them up individually to be able to change the silencer, sight, butt, grip, but even change the type of ammunition that each one uses. , in addition to having the classic advantages.

Zombie mode in Call of Duty Vanguard

Something that surprised us is the inclusion of zombies mode, a way that we are used to seeing in the saga of Black ops and it also comes with changes. In this case Treyarch I simplify it and they gave it a twist. Now when entering the mode we are in a central area, where we update the character as we earn points for eliminating enemies. We currently have the game mode Der Anfang, a kind of roguelike where we will have to access portals of the Dark Aether to fulfill different objectives in different parts of the Earth, for example, go to Paris Eliminate a good amount of zombies or travel to the Japanese camp of Shi No Numa to protect an orb. After returning from the place where the portals take us in each mission we will see how a new part of Stalingrad that we can explore and free from the zombie menace.

Finally, in December the mode will receive a campaign where we can know the plans it has Oberführer Wolfram Von List to try to subdue the world after the fall of the Third Reich.

In conclusion, Call of Duty Vanguard It more than meets what fans of the saga are looking for, a campaign mode that goes back to the origins of the legend that, although it may waver a bit in its history, makes up for it with an exquisite setting and photography. Its multiplayer mode with the implementation of environmental destruction will fascinate both locals and strangers to the franchise. Activision it is listening to its users and it is giving what they ask for little by little and that is something very good for the evolution of the sagas.

RELEASE DATE November 5, 2021 DEVELOPER Sledgehammer Games DISTRIBUTOR Activision PLATAFORMS PS4, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S, PC

