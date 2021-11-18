Review Battlefield 2042: hope in the past

Review Battlefield 2042. We tell you what to expect from the new installment of the war saga from DICE and Electronic Arts, we tested it on PS4 and PC, below!

Battlefield 2042 is the newest entry in the FPS series of HE SAYS, which ditches all traces of a campaign mode and focuses entirely on the multiplayer experience. How does the play go? We will tell you about it in this review.

Limited gameplay

With the enormous dimensions of the maps of Battlefield 2042, one of the most shocking aspects comes from the hand of weapons: there are just over 20 weapons among which are pistols, assault and precision rifles, and shotguns, among others. All can be deeply personalized, but none stands out like others Battlefield because, for the first time in the saga, the roles of the operators were eliminated. Basically, the selection of weapons depends on the style of each one, while the operators stopped influencing it: the focus of the experience is on the modes and team play, much more than before.

All-out war: the same old and some changes

All-out war is one of the modes of Battlefield 2042, and is divided into two: “Conquest” and “Advance”. The first focuses on games with up to 128 players (new consoles and PC) in two teams fighting for dominance of different areas on a huge map. On the other hand, Advance offers a similar experience, but with the difference that the map opens progressively with a team defending areas that their enemies are trying to dominate. Conquest is not presented as a novelty at all (it is a classic in the franchise) and Advance does bring some freshness, although it is an experience seen in many games of Electronic arts What SW: Battlefront and Garden warfare.

Battlefield Portal and Hazard Zone: the great incentives of this year’s installment

The great news of Battlefield 2042 They arrive with Hazard Zone and Portal. And the first of these two is a Battle royale– Multiple squads launch onto the largest map in the entire saga to fight to be the last one standing while completing objectives, collecting valuable resources and surviving the AI. It is quite an interesting way, although it is essential to play it with friends.

On the other side, Portal takes all the laurels and we could almost say that it saves the experience of Battlefield 2042– A mode that fuses weaponry, maps, environments, and vehicles from Battlefield classics like Battlefield 1942, Bad Company 2 and Battlefield 3 with the modern war of Battlefield 2042 with spectacular and highly entertaining results, as well as providing the ability for the community to create their own “Battlefield salad.”

Natural and performance catastrophes

All game modes also gain some dynamism with the addition of climatic events, with tornadoes, sandstorms and other catastrophes that disrupt the battlefield in a spectacular way, and can sometimes make one or another team uncomfortable in the game. and change the results easily.

On the other hand, it should be mentioned that Battlefield 2042 suffers from some performance issues that made it impossible to enjoy many games, such as disconnection of servers, long times in loading textures in the case of PS4. It was not like that in the PC version (or also in PS5).

conclusion

Battlefield 2042 has good ideas for renewing the franchise, but it is not enough. With server bugs and texture loading, hope is on Portal mode, the growth of Hazard Zone, and future updates that will have to improve the experience.

RELEASE DATE November 19, 2021 DEVELOPER HE SAYS DISTRIBUTOR Electronic arts PLATAFORMS PS4, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S, PC

