To save Gotham from a madman, Batman must walk in the dreams of another madman, and Maxx is very mad, isn’t he?

The strangest character to emerge from Image in the nineties returns in a new adventure with Batman. The best detective in the world has to put aside his logic and clues to enter a world of dreams, monsters, and wizards in a prehistoric, wild, and unreal Australia. Sam kieth brings his character back for a moonlight dance with DC comics most deranged city, Gotham. The result is anything but normal.

Maxx appears in Arkham, and his strange life halfway between a fantasy world and reality becomes the object of study by a new doctor. A peculiar, dangerous therapist, an insane villain like the ones Gotham City usually attracts. And his guardian comes to the rescue of the purple hero, and he will have to enter that strange Australia of Maxx, interpret it, understand it, and in the end, forget everything he has learned in order to survive. And if we talk about crazy things, the Joker could not be absent, who invites himself to the party.

Sam Kieth has had several forays into the world of Batman, with mixed results. He has studied the meaning of Arkham’s madness in its interns, and in those who care for the sick, because evil seeps into that building and working there is dangerous. Not happy with that, he has also reviewed the use of the mass media in a macabre and abusive way by a Joker who was a television star. Kieth never does anything easy, he looks for something else in everything he writes. And this Batman / The Maxx. Arkham dreams maintains its tonic.

The plot of the real world is little more than a case that we have seen Batman solve so many times, but when you add the dream world of Maxx, we enter a very different plane. Because the reality of the hero of Kieth is a wild and primal interpretation of the real world, and also pure. Evil does not hide, it is black and screaming, it hurts and bites, which takes a brutal turn of typical Batman Manichaeism. Suddenly he does not fight evil, he has to expel it from an organism whose functioning he does not understand.

The friendship, the senses, and the feelings shown in a crude way, an external incursion that must not be understood, but only fought to prevent it from infecting something pure and good, are the basis for this story, which unites comedy, Kieth-style action , with unreality and a strange tone between the cartoonish, and the macabre. Because he is an author whose deformed and peculiar anatomy and architecture attends to something more than just aesthetics, but to show the primary of the characters, and forms them as something as narrative as the vignettes that contain them.

Batman / The Maxx. Arkham dreams is a series that is not for everyone, not only because of the grotesque image that Sam Kieth raises, but because of the interest it may have, an examination not of madness, without or its relationship with dreams, or perhaps with a reality where we crazy people are civilized beings that we live without flying whales.