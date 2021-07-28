The revenues of FEMSA, owner of Oxxo, registered a growth of 19.7% in the second quarter of the year, compared to the same period of 2020, amounting to 137,058 million pesos.

According to their CEO, Eduardo Padilla, A year ago they were in the eye of the hurricane, making sure to overcome the crisis in the best possible way, however, today, despite the fact that the health emergency has not ended, there is a clear trend of recovery through their units of business and markets.

Between April and June, the company registered a net profit of 5,255 million pesos, compared to a loss of 10,775 million pesos in the second quarter of 2020; while its operating cash flow reached 21,349, achieving a growth of 41%.

“At Oxxo, we are seeing consumers return to stores as mobility trends improve, seeking to satisfy their needs as they always have, including when they are thirsty, or hungry, or when they have a craving. We also observe that some categories that grew well during confinement, such as liquors and pantry replacement products, remain strong, ”said Padilla.

And it is that the income itselfu proximity division, which includes the convenience chain, increased 17.1% in the second quarter of the year, to 50,850 million pesos, reflecting a 15.6% increase in same-store sales, driven by a 7.6% growth in the average ticket and a 7.4% increase in traffic.

During these three months, the Oxxo store base expanded by 128 units to reach 276 net openings in the last twelve monthsIn fact, as of June 30, the company had 19,834 units.

Meanwhile in your health division, the company’s revenues increased 17.6%, to 18,377 million pesos, mainly reflecting positive trends in our operations in Mexico, Chile and Colombia.

In the one of fuels, with Oxxo gas, Its revenues increased 56.3% in the quarter, to 9,974 million pesos, reflecting a 53.7% increase in same-season sales, derived from a 24.2% increase in average volume and a 23.8% growth in the average price per liter.

While logistics revenues reached 11.266 million pesos, reflecting positive dynamics in demand in our operations in Latin America, combined with a gradual reopening and recovery of most of the final consumer sectors in the United States.

“Despite the uncertainty of the last twelve months, we remain committed to long-term efforts that will allow us to build our future, such as digital initiatives that are already beginning to open new avenues of growth in all our operations,” said its CEO .

In this sense, he highlighted that these opportunities, combined with the encouraging results that we are delivering, make them optimistic for the second half of the year, and further forward.

