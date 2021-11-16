An executive of Sony Pictures has launched like many other passengers, a strong criticism against the service of Aeromexico and with this, the work that is in the market is patented, with respect to a series of elements that we have to take into account.

From this perspective, an aspect of great help to take into account under this exercise is to understand the importance of the response to social conversation and how, from this exercise, an increasingly patent work is carried out.

When Microsoft carried out its Global State of Customer Service Report 2017, it discovered what the opinion was regarding the effectiveness of social networks as a channel for customer service.

The result of this exercise concluded that globally, 47 percent of consumers considered an appropriate medium, while 53 percent of the world average was negative in this regard.

A bad service from Aeroméxico exhibited in networks

The airlines have become important companies and in terms of services they are crucial in helping the consumer in their transfers, hence the importance of social networks in ensuring that this industry is successfully consolidated, especially due to the scope of a comment That can go from a bold campaign, leaving a positive image for the brand, to a brand crisis.

David Barraza is director of content at Soy Pictures and this day he assured that with more than 36 flights canceled under the pretext of lack of overcharges and bad weather, Aeromexico offered zero customer service, since it did not have response capacity.

“What’s going on? In case of revenge for forcing them not to charge hand luggage? ”, The manager wondered.

This refers to Profeco’s determination to sanction airlines that charge airline passengers for carry-on luggage, in a fact that has put an end to collection practices for what the agency considered illogical to charge.

More than 36 flights canceled under the pretext of weather or lack of flight attendants. No customer service. No responsiveness. @Aeromexico @AM_Listen @Profeco @NTelevisa_com @lopezdoriga what’s going on? Revenge for forcing them not to charge carry-on baggage? – David Barraza (@David_Barraza) November 16, 2021

