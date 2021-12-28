Revenge equals justice in the new Batman trailer

The Batman is one of the most anticipated films in 2022 and in its new trailer it is clear that for Gotham City revenge is the same as justice

In 2022 The Batman is one of the most anticipated films of the year, and to increase the excitement, DC Comics and Warner Bros. Pictures shared a new trailer for the feature film directed by Matt Reeves.

The production of The Batman shared its second trailer, which reveals more details about Riddler’s actions and the alliance between Batman and Catwoman to hunt down this mysterious serial killer.

This preview also calls into question the Wayne family’s legacy for Gotham, something that Bruce himself will be in charge of redeeming from a society mired in corruption and lack of hope.

The Batman will star Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne / Batman, Zoe Kravitz as Selina Kyle / Catwoman, Paul Dano as Edward Nashton / The Riddler, Colin Farrell as Oswald Cobblepot / The Penguin and John Turturro as crime boss Carmine Falcone.

They will also be Jeffrey Wright as Police Commissioner James Gordon, while Andy Serkis will play Alfred Pennyworth.

The premiere of The Batman to theaters is scheduled for March 4, 2022.

Source: Warner Bros. Pictures

