Masters of the Universe: Revelationby Kevin Smith uses He-Man nostalgia with care. So much so that although the first chapters of the Netflix series have an enormous resemblance to its classic version, they are also the introduction to a new universe. It is an audacious game and a precarious balance between telling the story known to a large part of the audience, but also giving the program personality.

And Kevin Smith, a fan of the character and his world, does it. It also shows that this animation classic has all the possibilities to bring something new, ingenious and exciting to all new audiences. The series explores the well-known argument about He-Man’s power and nobility and combines it with all kinds of endearing characters.

He also rehearses a journey into unfamiliar terrain. Because more than a sequel – as announced –Masters of the Universe: Revelation it’s a reboot. A renewed version rich in details that will dazzle adult fans and interest the youngest. A risky game that could turn the series into a repetition of an old-fashioned scheme or a new look of rupture. But Masters of the Universe: Revelation it is two things at the same time. It is a series very conscious of where it comes from – and Smith is careful to make that clear – and also an unpublished production.

Between the two, the story far exceeds what seemed to be its main stumbling block: relying too much on the source material. In particular, by the time for a large part of the audience the common thread was reconnect with old characters and a familiar plot. Kevin Smith knows it and builds something genuine, powerful and also entertaining enough to have a life of its own.

A prince, a tiger, a warrior and a memory

Of course, Masters of the Universe: Revelation it is also a nostalgia trap. The story is almost point-to-point identical to its namesake from nearly thirty years ago. As long as for even some phrases are recognizable. Based on the Mattel characters and the animated series of the same name, saves all the elements that made the source material popular.

Kevin Smith recreated the rudimentary and often basic world of the classic He – Man, and decided to continue the story from another point of view. But as a fan, he also came up with a new proposal. Prince Adam returns and all the characters that accompanied him. And even though Netflix series retaining its basic and slightly awkward identity, it is also a production that is taken seriously.

Perhaps, one of the things that are most appreciated from Masters of the Universe: RevelationIt is the way in which it supports the original story, but also how it allows it to evolve and expand. It is a clever move between two distant points that are linked together to retell the adventures of Eternia. But the He-Man voiced by Chris Wood who takes on the villain Skeletor (Mark Hamill) is complex, and that’s a first.

So is the arch villain, who thanks to Hamill’s vocal work becomes dangerous in his twisted lack of boundaries. Both will face each other in a tension duel that becomes more elaborate and conscious as the episodes go by. And even there Kevin Smith doesn’t lose the sense of how to create a tribute program have something new to offer. Masters of the Universe: Revelation It is a gift for fans, and also a concrete offer for those who are not.

‘Masters of the Universe: Revelation’, everything new well built

Several of the novelties of Masters of the Universe: Revelation they focus on how Smith deals with some of his hot spots. Prince Adam is no longer an indistinguishable version of He – Man, but a teenager undergoing a major transformation.

It may seem like a small detail, but as the Netflix series progresses, the little script twist becomes important. So is how the world of Eternia is shown, which also includes a more than welcome exploration of the history of Greyskull Castle.

As for the best known faces, they are all there. Although perhaps with novel points that may surprise fans. Teela, voiced by Sarah Michelle Gellar, is perhaps the one who undergoes the most obvious change. Although already in the original series she was a warrior to be feared, now she also has a purpose of her own that completely redefines her importance.

Skeletor’s band of villains is perhaps one of the highest in Masters of the Universe: Revelation. Beast Man and Evil-Lyn have integrity of their own. Kevin Smith makes a wise decision to thicken the universe of good and evil in favor of the depth of the characters.

Wherever the old series created a scheme of fight and confrontation without resolution, Masters of the Universe: Revelation takes things seriously. And he does it so much that this first part of five chapters of the Netflix series is a more than satisfactory journey through a greater world.

Kevin Smith insisted throughout production that he had a true love for the original series. And he did not exaggerate: Masters of the Universe: Revelation it is a tribute that also functions as a celebration of a well-constructed production. He – Man is back and he has, with an uncanny ability to leap off the pitfalls of nostalgia and reach a new audience. His greatest achievement.