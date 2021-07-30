INEGI has just released the results of the 2020 National Household Income and Expenditure Survey (ENIGH) and the results are quite interesting, let’s see:

INCOME

In Mexican households, the average total quarterly income is 53,798 pesos:

$ 50,309 pesos are total current income (regular income that does not immediately alter the financial situation; it is made up of monetary and non-monetary current income *)

and $ 3,489 of financial or capital perceptions (they do modify the net worth of the household’s assets. They include withdrawal of investments, savings, batches, savings accounts, loans, etc.)

* Non-monetary income includes the expense that is avoided by not paying rent (estimated rent for one’s own home), producing a good instead of buying it (self-consumption), as well as compensation for services rendered (payments in kind).

Main sources of household income in Mexico

Income from work is the main source of income in households with 63.8% of total income (about $ 32,106 pesos, which is equivalent to a daily income of $ 158.8 pesos per recipient).

Second, there are transfers ($ 8,871 pesos), which include retirements and other benefits.

The least favored and most favored households

Now, households in the first decile had an average quarterly income of $ 9,938 pesos, that is, about $ 49 pesos per day per recipient, while households in the tenth decile, said average income was $ 163,282 pesos in the same period, which implies 808 pesos per day per tutor.

Let us remember that the decile is used to define socioeconomic sectors according to family per capita income, in the first one is the most vulnerable population and, in the tenth, is the one with the highest income.

How much do the men and women who live in these households earn?

The average quarterly monetary income of women is $ 14,860 pesos, while men earn $ 22,618 pesos.

Likewise, it is interesting to know the income of the Mexican population according to their level of education: the average quarterly income of people with elementary school is $ 10,551 and those with postgraduate degrees receive $ 69,332 pesos.

EXPENSES

Now, according to the 2020 National Household Income and Expenditure Survey (ENIGH) in households in Mexico, the average total quarterly expenditure is $ 47,396 pesos:

Total current expense *: $ 39,411 pesos

Monetary: $ 29,910 pesos)

Non-Monetary: $ 9,501 pesos

Financial and capital expenditures **: $ 7,985 pesos

* Total current expenditure: made up of monetary current expenditure and non-monetary current expenditure.

** Financial and capital expenditures: those transactions destined to the purchase of movable and immovable property, valuable objects, physical assets, that modify the home equity. They include total items such as the fee paid for your own home; Services and materials for the repair, maintenance and / or expansion of the home; Deposits in savings accounts, batches, savings banks; and so on.

What do Mexican households spend on?

In current spending, the item of food, beverages and tobacco represented the largest category, since Mexicans spend $ 11,380 pesos on this; $ 5,552 in transportation and communications; $ 3,285 in housing and services; $ 2,395 in personal care and $ 2,297 in education and recreation. It should be noted that the areas in which they spent the least were health ($ 1,266 pesos) and clothing and footwear ($ 893 pesos).

Finally, another data that should be highlighted is that the households of the first decile had an average expenditure of $ 11,881 pesos per quarter; while in households in the tenth decile it was $ 73,601 pesos on average.

